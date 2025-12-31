Bedard's Breakdown: Drake Maye continues to get better, and he still has room to grow

Given the news that's been going on the past two days, and how the Jets are basically a JV team at this point, I can't take too much out of the Patriots' 42-10 blowout of New York on Sunday. It was interesting to see some new players — or players we haven't seen in a while — get some playing time, so let's just get right into the ratings.

And it was the highest-graded game by a Patriots quarterback since three Mac Jones games in 2021 (I wonder who the offensive coordinator was?). ... He had three elite plays in this one: the throw to Efton Chism against an all-out blitz with an unaccounted-for rusher right in his face; the third-down throw to Kyle Williams with pressure closing in, and the pass was a freaking laser (Jack Westover was left uncovered on the other side of the field, but the read didn't take him there); and the touchdown pass to Chism, which was absolutely perfectly placed. ... Also like his run "block" on the reverse, and an 11-yard scramble on 4th and 3. ... Maye's stats were almost perfect but, amazingly, he did leave plays on the field. The throw to Hunter Henry on the opening drive at 11:32 was actually the wrong read (Williams was wide-open for a touchdown), and the ball should have been toward the sideline. I didn't mark him down on this one, but at 1:13 1Q, the play after the pump to DeMario Douglas was to go to