Haggerty: Bruins show signs, can't escape extended funk

This is my fault this is getting posted this late. - Bedard

Sometimes, a hockey team mired in a losing streak has to scratch and claw its way out of the extended funk, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now to a Bruins team operating in fits and starts.

The struggling hockey team lost its sixth game in a row on Monday night in a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome but did get a point in solid defensive effort that is getting back to the basics that have given the Black and Gold success this season. Still, there were some of the same old issues, including handing Calgary five power plays, as a Jonathan Aspirot high-sticking penalty at the third period buzzer set up the Flames for their PP goal during the 3-on-3 overtime session.

Jonathan Aspirot on his penalty to end the 3rd period:



"Can't get caught like that... can't get a high stick there. It's on me." pic.twitter.com/3rKPiGvPEu — NESN (@NESN) December 30, 2025

“Yeah, that’s a tough one. There was nothing left on the clock and we take a penalty like that,” said Marco Sturm. “We did a pretty good job [in the third period] but you’ve got to know what kind of time is on the clock there and control your stick.”

It was the first overtime loss in four tries for the Bruins this season and continues what’s been a true slog for the B’s around the holiday season.

“These things just feel like they are harder to get out of than [with] a normal win, and we’re feeling that right now,” said Sean Kuraly, who picked up an assist on Boston’s only goal of the game scored when Andrew Peeke successfully crashed the net with the puck. “We just need to stick with it and we’re going to get out of it. If we stick together than we are going to get out of it sooner.”

The overtime loss did allow the Bruins to hop over the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division standings and push themselves a little further away from the basement spot in the division, but they are going to head into the New Year outside the playoff structure. They will also have ground to make up with every other team in their division, as everybody, outside the Detroit Red Wings, holds two games in hand over the Black and Gold.

Still, the B’s are also only two points out of a playoff spot currently, and a future stretch of winning is going to dramatically change their standing if they can get out of their current funk. There were some encouraging signs with the defensive effort put forth by the Bruins, with the last second Aspirot penalty as the only blemish on an otherwise stellar third period where they held Calgary to just a single shot on net while pushing for a much-needed victory.