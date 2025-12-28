BSJ Game Report: Patriots 42, Jets 10 - Dominating first half in all 3 phases keys blowout

Everything you need to know from the Patriots’ win over the Jets in quickie form, with BSJ insight and analysis:

HEADLINES

Patriots, Maye throttle the Jets: It started with the Patriots' special teams limiting the Jets' No. 1-ranked unit, and then the defense got the first of four three-and-outs (out of five possessions), and then it was time for Drake Maye and the offense to go to work. And work the Jets they did. By the time the Patriots' first drive of the second half concluded, the Patriots scored touchdowns on all six possessions, averaging over 8 yards per play.

Drake Maye was the impetus for all of this. He finished his day 19 of 21, 256 yards, and five touchdowns to different receivers. His passer rating was 157.

The Patriots' had a pass success rate of 90.5% in the first half, which is second only to the Seahawks (93.8%) at the Commanders. Their 1.32 EPA per dropback is third in the NFL this season.

The defense held the Jets to 3.9 yards per play and 1 of 6 on third downs in the first half. Brady Cook was 5 of 8 for 39 yards and threw an easy interception to Jaylinn Hawkins.

Things get testy between the Jets and Patriots to close first half: First it looked like the Patriots, including Mike Vrabel, were not happy about this cheap shot from the Jets that caused Maye to stay down for a bit.

Drake Maye just got absolutely smoked by a forearm to the head and a shot to the back pic.twitter.com/aCbw2IKTud — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 28, 2025

Then, on the final of the first half, it appeared that Christian Barmore took exception to Armand Membou driving him to the turf well behind the play, because the big fella was HOT going off the field, including with Vrabel.

Wild sequence to end the half.



No idea what started it but @Patriots DL Christian Barmore is going off with Mike Vrabel and several others trying to calm him down before cameras cut to Armand Membou who appears animated and being followed by teammates.



Most interesting sequence… pic.twitter.com/tVCmCsWESd — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) December 28, 2025

Latest on the playoffs: The Patriots win the AFC East if the Bills lose to the Eagles at home at 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots would be the AFC's top seed with a win over the Dolphins and a Broncos loss to the Chargers, but LA doesn't really have anything to play for after its loss to the Texans.

As of right now, the Chargers (7th seed) would be the Patriots' (No. 2) wild-card opponent at Gillette.

TURNING POINT

Kickoff?

Not sure there was one, but this two-play sequence will do.

Hawkins interception.

please and thank you 🍪



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/50GQUF8e12 — x - New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 28, 2025

And then on the next play, this Stef Diggs catch got the ball really rolling downhill.

STEFON. DIGGS. MOSSED.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/oTFYIoKSg3 — x - New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 28, 2025

