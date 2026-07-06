Since there's nothing else going on, let's have a little fun, eh? See you in the comments.

WHO: USA (3-1) vs. Belgium (2-0-2)

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Seattle Stadium.

TV: FOX

FIFA Rankings: USA #16, Belgium #9

ROSTERS

(From last match)







LINEUPS

Belgium Lineup....



No Jérémy Doku

No Kevin De Bruyne pic.twitter.com/GHyfZ4tezy — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) July 6, 2026

PREGAME NOTES

Belgium has named its starting lineup to face the USA, and the big news is no Kevin De Bruyne in the XI.

Jérémy Doku also surprisingly starts from the bench, leaving Belgium without two of its most dangerous creators from the start. Youri Tielemans captains the side in midfield, with Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere and Dodi Lukébakio leading the attack.

From FoxSports.com:

Belgium is easily the best opponent the USA has faced at this World Cup, so while Mauricio Pochettino’s defending and goalkeeping have been stout to this point, the game-changing likes of Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku present a significant threat in a one-and-done match.

________

Folarin Balogun will be available to play the USMNT’s World Cup round-of-16 match against Belgium after his one-game red-card ban was suspended, FIFA has confirmed.

The 25-year-old striker received a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for a foul on defender Tarik Muharemovic, a sanction which is automatically accompanied by a one-game suspension under Article 10.5 of FIFA’s rules for the tournament.

Multiple FIFA officials told The Athletic after the game that a team is not able to appeal against a red card or the subsequent suspension. However, Balogun is set to be available for the game at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday as his ban has been suspended.















