The Boston Red Sox extend their win streak to six games with a dominant 14-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

After being heavy buyers in yesterday's trade deadline, the Red Sox proved their willingness to contend by scoring 14 runs against the AL Central leading White Sox.

Boston started the game with a powerful first inning. After an RBI base hit from Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin smashed a left field grand slam against White Sox starter Davis Martin.

The Durbinator does it! pic.twitter.com/FZiTboAG1N — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2026

In the next at-bat, Jarren Duran gave Boston its second consecutive home run for the sixth run of the first inning. The Red Sox recorded five consecutive hits which resulted in the six runs.

This wasn't the only inning the Red Sox scored six. In the sixth inning, Boston poured on six additional runs, as Andruw Monasterio, Ceddanne Rafaela, Contreras and Masataka Yoshida all recorded RBI base hits against Erick Fedde.

Mona keeps the line moving! pic.twitter.com/bBpLA8GJUP — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2026

You knew Ceddanne was going to get in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/xRgQgusSrV — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2026

Wilyer Abreu also played a key role in Boston's offensive onslaught. The right fielder recorded two solo home runs in tonight's contest, including Boston's 14th and final run in the eighth inning.

Wilyerrrr to dead center! pic.twitter.com/1p1Bjs5NiS — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2026

Patrick Sandoval picked up the win, pitching five innings while allowing two earned runs. Despite allowing six hits and four walks, the left hander tied his season high in innings pitched while limiting the White Sox to just one extra base hit.

Red Sox fans were able to witness the debut of left-handed reliever Erik Miller, who was acquired from the Giants in yesterday's trade deadline. In one at-bat, Miller struck out Tristan Peters to get the Red Sox out of the sixth inning.

Miller's first Red Sox K ✔️ pic.twitter.com/H2ky5ujcwQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2026

Ian White, who the Red Sox acquired from the Braves, also had an at-bat in the eighth inning, and took Rafaela's place in center field to finish the game.

The Red Sox will continue their series against the White Sox tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. with Sonny Gray on the mound.

_______________________

WHO: Red Sox (60-51) vs White Sox (59-52)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (3-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.32 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Martin (9-5, 3.62 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Nick Sogard (S) 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Andruw Monasterio (R) SS

Connor Wong (R) C

SP Patrick Sandoval

WHITE SOX

Chase Meidroth (R) 2B

Munetaka Murakami (L) 1B

Miguel Vargas (R) 3B

Randal Grichuk (R) LF

Colson Montgomery (L) DH

Joey Bart (R) C

Brenton Doyle (R) CF

Braden Montgomery (S) RF

Luisangel Acuña (R) SS

SP Davis Martin

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox travel back to Fenway Park after their weekend sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox made three trades during yesterday's trade deadline. They acquired Baltimore catchers Adley Rutschman and Jake Rogers, Giants reliever Erik Miller, and Braves outfielder Eli White. In exchange, Boston traded top prospects Kyson Witherspoon Anthony Eysanson to Baltimore as well as catcher Carlos Narvaez. Boston also traded Marcelo Mayer to the Giants for Miller.

Outfielder Eli White and backup catcher Jake Rogers are not in the lineup Tuesday. Both will be activated tonight.

Ryan Watson was designated for assignment after yesterday's trade deadline.

Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation) threw on Monday for the first time in more than two months.

Former Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder was released by the Mariners today.