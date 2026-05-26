The Boston Red Sox extend their losing streak to four games after losing the series opener to the Atlanta Braves 7-6.

Boston started the game with back-to-back home runs in the first inning, but a rough fifth and sixth inning from Ranger Suarez changed the momentum in this game in favor of Atlanta. After four scoreless innings from Suarez, the Braves tallied five runs in two innings, taking out Boston's starter prematurely.

Facing Atlanta's Spencer Strider, the Red Sox jumped to an early lead in the first inning. In the first two at-bats for Boston, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela recorded back-to-back home runs to put Boston up 2-0.

That's how you start a ballgame! pic.twitter.com/gUx6Z3N8Rj — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 26, 2026

Ceddy makes it back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/cpo6cI5Snj — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 26, 2026

Meanwhile on Boston's pitching side, Suarez pitched four consecutive innings without giving up a run. However, Suarez's luck ran out in the fifth inning when he allowed a two-run home run to Matt Olsen which tied the game.

A blast from Matt ties the game!#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/tNzzh8WwCP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2026

In the sixth inning, Suarez allowed a standup triple to Austin Riley to lead off the inning. He then allowed a walk and ground-rule double to Michael Harris, which gave the Braves a 3-2 lead and ended his outing on the mound.

Greg Weissert took over with no outs and two runners in scoring position. The right-handed reliever let up two more runs, including an RBI base hit to Ronald Acuna Jr., extending Atlanta's lead to three.

The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the inning by loading the bases with no outs. Despite this, they were only able to get one run, as Mickey Gasper grounded into a double play and Nick Sogard grounded out to short.

Boston kept chipping away at Atlanta's lead. In the seventh inning, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa smacked a solo home run into the Green Monster to bring the Red Sox within one run.

IKF to the Monster! pic.twitter.com/JT5gnvH2px — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 27, 2026

But in the eighth inning, the Braves brought their lead back to three runs. Tyron Guerrero came in to pitch the eight, and after allowing a single to start the inning, Harris smashed a 423-foot home run to center field.

Atlanta brought in Raisel Iglesias to finish the game, but the Red Sox gave Atlanta's closer trouble. Gasper led off the inning with a base hit, and Sogard followed with a double which put runners in scoring position with no outs.

With one out and the tying run at home plate, Kiner-Falefa continued his hot hitting with a weak base hit up the middle, bringing home both runners on base.

In the next at-bat, Duran recorded a base hit to put the tying run at second base. However, consecutive ground outs by Rafaela and Wlyer Abreu ended the game with the Red Sox falling one run short.

Boston will play the second game of the series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.

______________________

WHO: Red Sox (22-30) vs Braves (30-18)

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (1-2)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.40 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Mickey Gasper (S) C

Nick Sogard (S) 2B

Marcelo Mayer (L) SS

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 3B

SP Ranger Suarez

BRAVES

Ronald Acuña Jr. (R) RF

Mauricio Dubón (R) LF

Matt Olson (L) 1B

Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

Austin Riley (R) 3B

Eli White (R) DH

Michael Harris II (L) CF

Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS

Sandy León (S) C

SP Spencer Strider

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox look to get their first win of the home stand after getting swept by the Twins this weekend.

For the first time since April 29, Crochet faced hitters by throwing a one-inning simulated game at Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Willson Contreras was named the American League Player of the Week after hitting .458 (11-for-24) with two homers, eight RBIs, two triples, a walk and five runs scored over six games.





















