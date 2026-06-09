Final: Red Sox 3, Rays 4 - Red Sox fall 11 games under .500

The Boston Red Sox lose the second game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Despite an early 1-0 lead by the Red Sox through the first three innings of the game, the Rays scored all four of their runs against Boston starter Payton Tolle, who picked up the loss.

In the fourth inning, Tolle allowed three consecutive RBI hits to give the Rays a 3-1 lead. Tampa Bay added another RBI base hit off Tolle in the sixth inning.

The Red Sox brought themselves back to within one run in the eighth inning.,With two runners on base and no outs, Marcelo Mayer lined a two-run RBI double down the right field line. Following Mayer's double, the Red Sox grounded into three consecutive outs to leave the tying run at third base.

Boston went 1-2-3 in the ninth inning to go 11 games under .500, the lowest it's been this season. They will wrap up the series tomorrow 1:10 p.m.

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WHO: Red Sox (27-37) vs Rays (38-25)

WHEN: 6:40 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay

SERIES TO DATE: (0-1), (0-1)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Payton Tolle (3-2, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Martinez (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Mickey Gasper (S) C

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

Marcelo Mayer (L) SS

SP Payton Tolle

RAYS

Yandy Díaz (R) DH

Junior Caminero (R) 3B

Chandler Simpson (L) LF

Ryan Vilade (R) 1B

Austin Slater (R) RF

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Ben Williamson (R) SS

Nick Fortes (R) C

Richie Palacios (L) 2B

SP Nick Martinez

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays with Payton Tolle on mound.

Masataka Yoshida is in the Red Sox lineup Tuesday as the DH. He will bat fifth. Marcelo Mayer, who homered Monday, will make his second start in the nine hole this season.