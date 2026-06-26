The Boston Red Sox win their second consecutive game against the New York Yankees 6-1.

Payton Tolle pitched his best outing in the major leagues, shutting out the Yankees in seven innings. Through the first five innings of his start, Tolle pitched a perfect game, preventing any Yankees from reaching first base.

The Red Sox scored in each of their first three innings against Yankees starter Will Warren. With two outs in the first inning, Wilyer Abreu recorded a triple to center field, and Willson Contreras followed with an RBI single up the middle to put Boston on the board.

In the second inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with now outs, and Tsung-Che Cheng and Mickey Gasper brought home runs on fielder's choice plays.

Boston's heart of the order returned in the third inning, and Contreras picked up his second RBI of the night with a solo home run over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

The Yankees recorded their only run in the eighth inning after Tolle exited the game, but the Red Sox added an insurance run in the same inning with an RBI base hit from Connor Wong, his second RBI of the night. Austin Watson finished the game in the ninth inning.

Tolle allowed just one hit tonight and two walks while striking out seven batters. On the offensive side, seven of nine players in Boston's starting lineup recorded a hit. Of those players, Cheng, who made his Red Sox debut, recorded his first major league hit with a center field double in the fourth inning.

The Red Sox will continue their four game series with the Yankees tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. with Jake Bennett on the mound.

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WHO: Red Sox (33-46) vs Yankees (48-32)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (1-0), (2-4)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Payton Tolle (3-5, 3.08 ERA) vs. RHP Will Warren (7-2, 3.45 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Mickey Gasper (S) DH

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Anthony Seigler (S) 2B

Connor Wong (R) C

Tsung-Che Cheng (L) SS

SP Payton Tolle

YANKEES

Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

Amed Rosario (R) DH

Cody Bellinger (L) LF

Jasson Domínguez (S) RF

José Caballero (R) 3B

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 2B

Anthony Volpe (R) SS

Spencer Jones (L) CF

Ali Sánchez (R) C

SP Will Warren

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox continue their four game series against the New York Yankees after last night's 6-3 victory.