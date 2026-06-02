(David Butler II-Imagn Images)
BSJ Live Coverage: Red Sox 1 vs Orioles 3 (3rd) - Early takes mound against AL East foe
WHO: Red Sox (25-33) vs Orioles (28-32)
WHEN: 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston
SERIES TO DATE: (0-0)
STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA,)
TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7
LINEUPS
RED SOX
Jarren Duran (L) LF
Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF
Wilyer Abreu (L) RF
Willson Contreras (R) 1B
Masataka Yoshida (L) DH
Mickey Gasper (S) C
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B
Marcelo Mayer (L) SS
Caleb Durbin (R) 3B
SP Connelly Early
ORIOLES
Taylor Ward (R) LF
Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
Adley Rutschman (S) C
Pete Alonso (R) 1B
Samuel Basallo (L) DH
Coby Mayo (R) 3B
Tyler O'Neill (R) RF
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Blaze Alexander (R) 2B
SP Shane Baz
WHAT'S UP
The Red Sox travel back to Fenway to take on the Baltimore Orioles with Connelly Early on the mound.
Garrett Crochet underwent an MRI on Tuesday after experiencing lat (side/back) tightness while throwing last Thursday. He’s still waiting for the results.
Patrick Sandoval threw a live batting practice at Fenway Park on Tuesday. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Friday. The plan is for him to throw one inning against Buffalo.