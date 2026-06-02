BSJ Live Coverage: Red Sox 1 vs Orioles 3 (3rd) - Early takes mound against AL East foe

WHO: Red Sox (25-33) vs Orioles (28-32)

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA,)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Mickey Gasper (S) C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

Marcelo Mayer (L) SS

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

SP Connelly Early

ORIOLES

Taylor Ward (R) LF

Gunnar Henderson (L) SS

Adley Rutschman (S) C

Pete Alonso (R) 1B

Samuel Basallo (L) DH

Coby Mayo (R) 3B

Tyler O'Neill (R) RF

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Blaze Alexander (R) 2B

SP Shane Baz

WHAT'S UP

The Red Sox travel back to Fenway to take on the Baltimore Orioles with Connelly Early on the mound.

Garrett Crochet underwent an MRI on Tuesday after experiencing lat (side/back) tightness while throwing last Thursday. He’s still waiting for the results.