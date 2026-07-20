(Eric Canha-Imagn Images)
BSJ Live Coverage: Red Sox 4 vs Orioles 5 (7th) - Contreras ties game with RBI double
WHO: Red Sox (50-48) vs Rays (49-51)
WHEN: 7:10 p.m.
WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston
SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (3-3)
STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.11 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Baz (4-9, 4.19 ERA)
TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7
LINEUPS
RED SOX
Anthony Seigler (S) 2B
Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF
Wilyer Abreu (L) RF
Willson Contreras (R) 1B
Masataka Yoshida (L) DH
Caleb Durbin (R) 3B
Jarren Duran (L) LF
Connor Wong (R) C
Tsung-Che Cheng (L) SS
SP Payton Tolle
ORIOLES
Taylor Ward (R) LF
Pete Alonso (R) 1B
Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
Tyler O'Neill (R) RF
Coby Mayo (R) DH
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Jeremiah Jackson (R) 2B
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (R) 3B
SP Shane Baz
WHAT'S UP
The Boston Red Sox look to extend their historic win streak to 14 games as they start their third series of the season against the Baltimore Orioles.
Wilyer Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after he hit four home runs and drove in six runs for the Red Sox.
Boston has won 18 of 20 to close within six games of the top spot in the AL East. The Red Sox are the only team to win as many 18 games in a 20-game span this year.