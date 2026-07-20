BSJ Live Coverage: Red Sox 4 vs Orioles 5 (7th) - Contreras ties game with RBI double

WHO: Red Sox (50-48) vs Rays (49-51)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (3-3)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.11 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Baz (4-9, 4.19 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Anthony Seigler (S) 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Connor Wong (R) C

Tsung-Che Cheng (L) SS

SP Payton Tolle

ORIOLES

Taylor Ward (R) LF

Pete Alonso (R) 1B

Gunnar Henderson (L) SS

Tyler O'Neill (R) RF

Coby Mayo (R) DH

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Jeremiah Jackson (R) 2B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (R) 3B

SP Shane Baz

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox look to extend their historic win streak to 14 games as they start their third series of the season against the Baltimore Orioles.

Wilyer Abreu was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after he hit four home runs and drove in six runs for the Red Sox.