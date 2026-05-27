Final: Red Sox 8 vs Braves 0 - Early pitches seven scoreless innings, Red Sox score six runs in fourth inning

The Boston Red Sox snap their four-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Boston dominated on both sides of baseball. Connelly Early pitched seven scoreless innings on the mound, and the Red Sox scored six runs in the fourth inning.

Early limited the Braves to four hits and three walks. He also struck out seven batters using his fastball to finish at-bats.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Red Sox made their mark in the fourth against Braves starter Bryce Elder. Masataka Yoshida and Micky Gasper led off with a base hit and walk, and Nick Sogard put runners in scoring position with a sac bunt.

In the next at-abt, Marcelo Mayer brought home the first run on an awkward ground ball that resulted in an error by Matt Olson. This began a parade of base hits for Boston.

The Red Sox recorded four consecutive base hits, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu all picked up RBI's to give Boston six runs in the inning. Rafaela and Abreu both recorded two RBI's in their at-bats.

Izzy keeps on swinging it! pic.twitter.com/5s56KwlM07 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 27, 2026

Wilyer brings in 2 more! pic.twitter.com/gNvI5DPZ6L — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2026

Boston continued its strong hitting later in the game, recording consecutive runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Marcelo Mayer drove home Gasper from second with an RBI base hit, and Jarren Duran smashed a solo home run the following inning. Duran's home run became his fourth hit of the game.

Marcelo drives in Mickey! pic.twitter.com/j86olXsMsZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2026

Jarren's fourth hit of the day is a homer! pic.twitter.com/nBJ0jLtYnV — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2026

Overall, the Red Sox tallied 15 hits tonight, and every player in the lineup helped contribute. Rafaela and Mayer also recorded multiple hits in tonight's game.

Boston will wrap up its series against Atlanta tomorrow at 4:10 p.m. Payton Tolle will get the start against former Boston ace Chris Sox.

__________________________

WHO: Red Sox (22-31) vs Braves (37-18)

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-1), (1-3)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (4-2, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (4-2, 1.97 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Mickey Gasper (S) C

Nick Sogard (S) 2B

Marcelo Mayer (L) SS

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 3B

SP Connelly Early

BRAVES

Ronald Acuña Jr. (R) RF

Mauricio Dubón (R) LF

Matt Olson (L) 1B

Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

Austin Riley (R) 3B

Michael Harris II (L) CF

Jorge Mateo (R) DH

Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS

Chadwick Tromp (R) C

SP Bryce Elder

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox look to erase their four-game losing streak with Connelly Early on the mound.

Mickey Gasper is starting at catcher for the Red Sox for the second straight game. This will be Gasper’s fourth start behind the plate this season. He’s 13 for 40 (.325) with a .357 on-base percentage. “Just want to see the bat in there. We’ve talked a lot in here about the decision daily between Masa and Mickey," said manager Chad Tracy Which one do you choose? And both of them take really good at-bats and we’ve gotta try. You got a right-handed pitcher on the mound.”

Former Red Sox pitcher Dustin May didn’t allow a hit through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his start today.

Patrick Sandoval threw a 30-pitch bullpen on Wednesday at Fenway Park. He is expected to throw a live batting practice on Saturday.

Triston Casas could begin swinging a bat again soon. “He is approaching, I think as we get toward the end of the week, potentially starting to do some like light swinging,” Chad Tracy said before today's game. “So like it’s progressed. Obviously the knee’s OK. We’re just still doing rotational stuff for the side and I think he’s getting closer to maybe starting some like light swinging progression.”







