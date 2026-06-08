Final: Red Sox 1, Rays 3 - Red Sox struggle against Tampa Bay bullpen

The Boston Red Sox lose the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1.

Rays manager Kevin Cash used six relievers in today's game, and the Red Sox only recorded four hits against Tampa Bay's known "opener" style of pitching.

Connelly Early got the start for Boston, and the Rays jumped to an early lead in the first inning. On the first pitch of Early's start, Yandy Diaz drilled a solo home run to left field.

The Red Sox responded in the third inning with their own solo home run. On a 2-1 count, Marcelo Mayer connected on a sweeper for his third home run of the season. Mayer's home run was Boston's only extra base hit tonight.

Following Mayer's home run, the Red Sox went two straight innings without getting on base, and the Rays took the lead in the fifth inning. With a runner on second base and two outs, Jonathan Aranda picked up an RBI base hit left field, and Early's night ended following the at-bat.

The Rays added an insurance run in the eighth inning, and the Red Sox finished the game recording only three base hits. Boston only picked up one walk on the day as well.

Boston resume its series against the Rays tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. with Payton Tolle on the mound.

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WHO: Red Sox (27-36) at Rays ( 37-25)

WHEN: 6:40 p.m.

WHERE: Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (5-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. LHP Ian Seymour (3-0, 5.23 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Mickey Gasper (S) DH

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

Marcelo Mayer (L) SS

Carlos Narváez (R) C

SP Connelly Early

RAYS

Yandy Díaz (R) DH

Austin Slater (R) LF

Junior Caminero (R) 3B

Ryan Vilade (R) RF

Jonathan Aranda (L) 1B

Ben Williamson (R) 2B

Taylor Walls (S) SS

Nick Fortes (R) C

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

SP Ian Seymour

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox play their first game of the season against the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston has recalled Eaton from Triple-A Worcester and optioned left-handed reliever Joe La Sorsa.

Carlos Narváez will be behind the plate. Mickey Gasper will serve as the DH and bat fifth.







