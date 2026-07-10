Final: Red Sox 6, Mets 2 - Seigler and Abreu hit home runs, Gray allows one earned run

The Boston Red Sox win their seventh consecutive game with a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Despite travel complications that delayed tonight's game 30 minutes, the Red Sox made their way into New York and dominated at both sides of the plate. Anthony Seigler and Wilyer Abreu both recorded two-run home runs while Sonny Gray allowed just one earned run through six innings on the mound.

Boston jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of defensive mistakes by the Mets. Leading off the game, Seigler made his way to second base after an error by Juan Soto on a line drive to left field. With two outs and runners on the corners, Masataka Yoshida lined a left field double to bring home both runners on base to salvage a fortunate inning.

The Mets cut Boston's lead with an RBI sac fly from Soto in the third inning, but the bats stayed quiet through the first half of play. Despite a rough first inning, Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLain allowed no earned runs in his start yet picked up the loss.

The Red Sox and Mets turned to their bullpens by the seventh inning, and Boston extended its lead to three runs. After a leadoff bunt single by Tsung-Che Cheng, Seigler delivered his second career home run to give the Red Sox breathing room.

Seigler got us fired up. pic.twitter.com/dAhUtWxwZL — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2026

Boston's bullpen kept the Mets scoreless, and the Red Sox added two additional runs in the ninth inning with a two-run blast from Abreu.

These additional runs allowed Boston to preserve Aroldis Chapman, and Greg Weissert finished game to secure a Red Sox victory.

Tonight, Gray picked up his 11th win of the season, allowing just five hits and striking out three batters. Abreu, Seigler, Yoshida and Cheng all picked up multiple hits on the night as well.

The Red Sox will continue their series in New York tomorrow at 4:10 p.m.

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WHO: Red Sox (43-48) vs Mets (40-54)

WHEN: 7:50 p.m.

WHERE: Citi Field, New York

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (0-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Sonny Gray (10-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan McLain (6-5, 3.73 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Anthony Seigler (S) 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Romy Gonzalez (R) 1B

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Connor Wong (R) C

Tsung-Che Cheng (L) SS

SP Sonny Gray

METS

A.J. Ewing (L) CF

Juan Soto (L) LF

Francisco Lindor (S) SS

Carson Benge (L) RF

Jorge Polanco (S) DH

Jared Young (L) 1B

Francisco Alvarez (R) C

Brett Baty (L) 3B

Zack Short (R) 2B

SP Nolan McLeod

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox carry their six game winning streak into New York as they take on the Mets at Citi Field.

Due to flight issues for the Red Sox, tonight's game was delayed 35 minutes. Original first pitch time was 7:15 p.m.