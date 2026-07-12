Final: Red Sox 3, Mets 2 (F/10) - Red Sox win ninth consecutive game in extra-inning comeback

The Boston Red Sox pull off an improbable victory against the New York Mets to win their ninth consecutive game heading into the all-star break.

Despite being shut out going into the ninth inning, the Red Sox scored two runs against Mets closer Devin Williams, and one inning later, Anthony Seigler drove in the game-winning run with an RBI sac fly.

Both teams had a unique pitching plan for the final game before the all-star break. Payton Tolle was the starter for Boston, but got pulled in the fourth inning for the recently recalled Brayan Bello. After allowing one earned run through 3.2 innings on the mound, Bello took over and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing an earned run of his own.

The Mets also called up Zach Thornton from Triple-A to be their starter for the game. Through seven innings on the mound, Thornton allowed just two hits in his start, leaving the Red Sox quiet at the plate.

New York brought in Williams to finish the game, but the Red Sox had other plans. Boston loaded the bases with one out, getting help from a misplay at shortstop by Francisco Lindor. Andruw Monasterio then gave the Red Sox their first run of the game, walking in a run with the bases loaded.

One at-bat later, Jarren Duran drove in another run on a short fly ball to right field which tied the game. Aroldis Chapman blanked the Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the game headed into extra innings.

Got ourselves a brand new ballgame! pic.twitter.com/i5lMlTP1Ag — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2026

In the 10th inning, the Red Sox took the lead by playing small ball. With the ghost runner at second base, Connor Wong bunted to advance Masataka Yoshida to third. And in the next at-bat, Seigler flied a ball into left field, sending Yoshida home for Boston's third run in two innings.

Garrett Whitlock came into the game to pick up the save, and Boston's set-up man picked up his second save of the season to keep Boston's winning streak alive.

It was an ugly game at the plate through the majority of this game, yet the Red Sox found a way to win it. Bello was called up from Triple-A just to eat innings, and he turned that into a quality bulk appearance out of the bullpen. The Mets committed two errors in this contest which became a vital reason towards their ninth inning letdown.

After the all-star break, the Red Sox will return back to Fenway Park to begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

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WHO: Red Sox (45-48) vs Mets (40-56)

WHEN: 1:40 p.m.

WHERE: Citi Field, New York

SERIES TO DATE: (2-0), (2-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.14 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Thornton (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Anthony Seigler (S) 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Romy Gonzalez (R) 1B

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Andruw Monasterio (R) SS

Jarren Duran (L) DH

Nate Eaton (R) LF

Connor Wong (R) C

SP Payton Tolle

METS

A.J. Ewing (L) CF

Juan Soto (L) DH

Francisco Lindor (S) SS

Eric Wagaman (R) 1B

Carson Benge (L) RF

Tyrone Taylor (R) LF

Luis Torrens (R) C

Brett Baty (L) 3B

Zack Short (R) 2B

SP Zach Thornton

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox wrap up the first half of the 2026 MLB season as they look to sweep the New York Mets.

Boston looks to complete its third consecutive series sweep. In their last 15 games, the Red Sox have only lost two games and are on an eight game winning streak.