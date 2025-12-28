(Adam Richins for BSJ)
BSJ Live Coverage: Patriots 28, Jets 3 (2nd) - NE slices through NY on 4 TDs drives (8.4 yards per play)
Game #16: Patriots (12-3) at NY Jets (3-12), 1 p.m.
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.
TV: Fox-25. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sidelines).
Radio: 98.5-FM The SportsHub in Boston (Bob Socci and Scott Zolak). **Bedard will be on the postgame show approximately one hour after the game.**
Online: Live Box | Patriots media notes | Jets media notes | Flipcard
Latest Line: Patriots -13.5, 41.5 o/u
WEATHER REPORT
Cool, chance of rain by the end of the game.
INJURY REPORT
ROSTER MOVES
Patriots
WR Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve, and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
DB Kobee Minor and DL Leonard Taylor III have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jets
Signed WR Quentin Skinner, OL Marquis Hayes and DB Tre Brown to the active roster.
Elevated QB Hendon Hooker.
INACTIVES
Patriots
Harold Landry (knee)
Kayshon Boutte (concussion)
Robert Spillane (ankle)
Marcus Bryant
Jared Wilson (concussion)
Khyiris Tonga (foot)
Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
Jets
QB Tyrod Taylor (personal ... was he pissed he didn't start?)
TE Mason Taylor
DT Mazi Smith
DB Chris Smith
WR Marquis Hayes
WR Quentin Skinner.
Hendon Hooker, on the team less than two weeks, will be the QB2
STATS
BEDARD'S KEYS TO THE GAME AND GAME PICK
- Don't trip getting off the bus.
- Don't allow the Jets to return any kicks. All touchbacks and out of bounds punts.
- Make Brady Cook beat you from the pocket.
- Keep Drake Maye as clean as possible.
- Find some balance on offense.
BEDARD'S GAME PICK
Season: 9-6 straight up, 6-9 spread.
Line: Patriots -13.5. O/U: 41.5.
Yes, the Patriots need to show up. Yes, they can't let the only good thing about the Jets, their special teams, take any kicks back for a touchdown. Yes, they can't turn the ball over, even though that would seem to be impossible against a Jets defense that has forced four turnovers all season (none by interception). And the Jets are -18 in turnover differential this season. They have already placed Justin Fields on IR and are playing rookie Brady Cook at QB over Tyrod Taylor (who is inactive). In three games, Cook has completed 59.8% of his passes (58 of 98) for 527 yards and one touchdown and six interceptions. He also has been sacked 17 times. Here's a partial list of Jets who are on IR at this point;
Justin Fields: Starting Quarterback (Knee)
Garrett Wilson: Starting Wide Receiver (Knee)
Tony Adams: Starting Safety (Groin)
Isaiah Oliver: Starting Cornerback (Knee)
Azareye'h Thomas: Starting Cornerback (Shoulder)
Alijah Vera-Tucker: Starting Left Guard (Triceps)
Andre Cisco: Starting Safety (Shoulder)
Josh Reynolds: Starting Wide Receiver (Hip)
In the NFL, you have to respect every opponent, but this week is pushing that.
Patriots 35, Jets 13.