Free agency opens up tonight. NBA teams are free to negotiate with all free agents -- unrestricted and restricted -- beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

And the Boston Celtics have some serious work to do.

The Jaylen Brown trade saga is rolling onward, but regardless of whether he's on the team or not next season, there are some obvious holes in Boston's roster.

At his end-of-season press conference, Brad Stevens mentioned that he wants the Celtics to get to the rim more. Then, after the NBA Draft, he stated that he wants to add some speed on the perimeter. And on top of that, the center rotation could use some help.

Rim pressure. Speed. Big man depth. Those are the three top priorities Boston should have heading into what is a relatively weak free agency class.

This is what the Celtics' current-day rotation projects to be:

PG: Payton Pritchard, Ron Harper Jr., Dalano Banton*

SG: Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez

SF: Jaylen Brown, Baylor Scheierman, Dillon Mitchell

PF: Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh

C: Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Chris Cenac Jr., Amari Williams

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, on Monday evening, the Celtics picked up the team options of Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, and Dalano Banton. Max Shulga and Amari Williams' team options were declined.

*Banton's contract for next season is non-guaranteed.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype then reported that the Celtics had signed Williams to a new deal for next season. It will be a two-way contract.

If I had to guess, second-round rookie Dillon Mitchell will be on a two-way contract.

That would be 14 players, minus two potential two-ways, giving the Celtics a few roster spots to play with in free agency and on the trade market.

Boston has a roughly $27 million TPE at its disposal and could also use the $15 million MLE. But if the Celtics want to remain under the luxury tax, they would probably use only one or the other.

But this is about free agency, so let's focus on potential MLE and minimum-contract targets for Boston to consider.

**It's important to note that while signings will be reported tonight, nothing can be made official until July 6.**

© Winslow Townson Anfernee Simons

Guards

Brandon Williams

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted the Celtics' potential interest in Brandon Williams on the free agency market.

Williams quietly enjoyed a solid season with the Dallas Mavericks last year. In 66 games, he averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 23.2% from deep on 2.3 3-point attempts per game.

After playing the Williams-less Mavericks in Dallas, Joe Mazzulla mentioned Williams' end-of-quarter scoring skills. It was a note in my film article about last year's Celtics team.

It's hard to say what type of contract Williams would want to sign. The production says MLE, but based on Boston's needs, it feels as though they should save that for a big man.

Williams would be an intriguing get on a minimum contract, but he may earn more elsewhere.

Anfernee Simons

There are few things fans love more than a reunion. That will certainly make Anfernee Simons a potential favorite this summer.

He played well during his time in Boston. The defense improved, as did the overall fit, but ultimately, the Celtics traded him for Nikola Vucevic.

The deal accomplished two goals: The need for extra big-man support and the desire to duck the luxury tax. Unfortunately, Vucevic didn't end up being a great fit in Boston.

During his time with the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Simons appeared in 55 games, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from deep on 6.9 3-point attempts per contest.

I get the Simons interest. I really do. But I think the Celtics should look elsewhere this summer.

He's always a threat to heat up from beyond the arc, but I think the Celtics need a more drive-heavy, playmaking-oriented guard who can also shoot, rather than a shoot-first guy.

That said, Simons on the MLE would still be a quality pick-up.

Collin Sexton

A former teammate of Simons in Chicago, Collin Sexton would be a similar type of signing.

The score-first, bulldog guard who hustles on both ends. Sexton has all the makings of a sparkplug scorer off the bench who can bring some energy to the floor.

He played in 68 games with the Bulls and Charlotte Hornets last year. Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from deep on 4.1 3-point attempts per game.

From a familiarity standpoint, I think I would prefer Simons. But from a play style standpoint, I think I lean Sexton.

He just brings a bit more of that dog mentality Boston seems to like. Then again, the volume shooting rests more with Simons.

Both would probably be MLE targets, and similar ones at that.

Marcus Smart

Back to a reunion idea. Marcus Smart just recently declined his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In LA last year, Smart appeared in 62 games. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5% from the floor and 33.1% from deep on 4.7 3-pointers per game.

This is one reunion I would personally be a suxker for. But only for the story.

In reality, Smart doesn't make a ton of sense for this Celtics team.

They already have a bunch of scrappy defenders at the guard and wing positions. What they need is another offensive organizer, and -- especially at this point in his career -- that's not Smart.

Rapid fire

Mike Conley: On the older side, but not a terrible idea, especially if he took a minimum contract. Historically a good shooter and knows how to run an offense.

Russell Westbrook: I see the vision. He can run things on offense. But there are too many red flags.

Bradley Beal: Buckets. He would give you buckets. But he's already on the decline.

Luke Kennard: If the Celtics could steal him for the MLE or a bit less, I would be intrigued. Feels like he'll return to LA, though.

Jalen Pickett: Last year, the Celtics had success betting on castaways. Pickett can play, and the Nuggets just let him walk.

Gabe Vincent: If the goal is to get a dog, I get it. But not a consistent enough offensive player in my opinion.

Aaron Holiday: There's a reason he's stuck around in the NBA. Plays hard, shoots the ball well, and knows his role.

Other names: Gary Payton II, Bruce Brown Jr., Bones Hyland, Tyus Jones

© Rick Osentoski Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris

Wings/forwards

Khris Middleton

After a solid stint with the Dallas Mavericks to end last season, Khris Middleton will enter free agency this summer. That said, he's 34 years old and on the wrong end of his prime.

Middleton didn't play super well with the Washington Wizards last year, but he appeared in 29 games (16 starts) for the Mavs after getting traded.

In those games, Middleton averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field and 39.4% from deep on 3.0 3-point attempts per contest.

I wouldn't love Middleton as the Celtics' big scoring-punch addition this summer. To be honest, this is more a testament to how weak the wing/forward free-agency class is.

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is certainly a better basketball player than Middleton. Far more impactful at this point in his career.

But I don't think he would be a great fit in Boston.

This past year in Detroit, Harris appeared in 63 games, averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from deep on 3.5 3-point attempts per game.

His lack of a consistent, high-volume three-ball really limits his impact as a role player in Boston. I don't love the fit.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

It's hard to gauge how much Kelly Oubre Jr. will garner in free agency this summer. The right team could hand him the MLE. But at the same time, he feels like the type of guy that could slip down into a minimum deal (or close to it).

Last year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Oubre appeared in 50 games. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.0% from deep on 4.8 3-pointers per game.

I don't hate the Oubre idea. He's a pest on defense and can shoot the ball fairly well.

However, when it comes to wings and forwards, the way I look at it is this: If one of the Celtics' younger wings (Scheierman, Harper, Gonzalez, Walsh) can get close to matching your impact, it's not worth the signing.

That's the camp Oubre falls into for me.

Rapid fire

Dean Wade: Falls into the 'are you better than the Celtics' young wings?' category, but he's a fine player. Probably going elsewhere.

Ousmane Dieng: An intriguing young talent who showed off some scoring chops last year. Feels like another team could overpay him.

Kenrich Williams: Falls into the above category. A dog on defense, though. Fine on a minimum.

Jeff Green: This is just because I love Jeff Green. I do not think they should sign Jeff Green.

Other names: Keon Ellis, Joe Ingles, Josh Okogie

© Brad Penner Mitchell Robinson

Bigs

Mitchell Robinson

Now, we're getting interested.

Reports have indicated that Robinson is going to leave the New York Knicks this summer. He could really help the Celtics.

In 60 appearances last year, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 72.3% from the floor.

Robinson is a monster on the glass. Especially on the offensive end. And he's a big body to plant down low on defense.

But the injury concerns are real, especially if we're talking about an MLE candidate.

Kevon Looney

I saw a lot of people get upset about this report, and that's because it was framed as the Celtics' next 'splash' idea after missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

What a ridiculous framing.

Last year, Looney was hurt. He only appeared in 21 games. But in the four years prior, he played in 70-plus games (including two straight 82-game seasons).

With the Pelicans, he played 14.7 minutes per contest, averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field.

There's a lot of necessary context with Looney. With the Pelicans? He doesn't work. With a winning team like the Golden State Warriors (or Celtics)? He can work.

If it were a minimum contract, I wouldn't mind Looney as a big man option behind Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. He's a dog. He rebounds at a high level. He can defend.

But Boston probably has to think bigger.

Robert Williams III

This would be fun. And it just might work.

Robert Williams III enjoyed his healthiest season in years with the Portland Trail Blazers, appearing in 59 games.

In 17.1 minutes per game, he averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 70.8% from the field.

If the Celtics are going to add a big, it should be a guy who brings something different to the table. Different from Queta and perhaps even Garza.

Williams can switch pretty well on the perimeter. He's a freak lob threat and an elite help-over defender.

That's different enough.

Obviously, the injury concerns are worrisome. If the Celtics are going to use the MLE, using it on a guy with Williams' injury history is a risk. But Williams could make some sense.

I'm not usually a fan of reunions, but I wouldn't hate this one.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

This would be an interesting idea for Boston, though Sandro Mamukelashvili could play some power forward, too.

Mamukelashvili enjoyed a ton of success with the Toronto Raptors this past year, appearing in 80 games and playing 21.9 minutes per contest.

He averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from deep on 3.7 3-pointers a night.

The big man could be an interesting option because he could give the Celtics a different look. He's got more offensive versatility than any of the center options they have.

Perhaps the MLE could entice him to leave Toronto. He already declined his player option and is set to enter unrestricted free agency.

Rapid fire

Mo Wagner: The injury history is concerning. The upside is there, though. Solid 3-point shooter. Energy guy.

Jock Landale: Was a sneakily important piece for the Hawks down the stretch before he got hurt. Would like him on a minimum if no bigger additions get made at the center spot.

Nick Richards: Wouldn’t move the needle enough in my opinion.

Andre Drummond: A veteran presence? I guess. Not a huge fan of this idea.

Other names: Zach Collins, DeAndre Jordan, Ariel Hukporti, Drew Eubanks