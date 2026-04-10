BSJ Live Coverage: Cetlics vs. Pelicans 7:30 p.m. - Win to clinch the No. 2 seed

BOSTON CELTICS (54-26) at NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-54)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

Jaylen Brown - QUESTIONABLE (left Achilles tendinitis)

Sam Hauser - PROBABLE (low back spasm)

Neemias Queta - PROBABLE (right toe sprain)

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair management)

Derrick White - PROBABLE (right knee contusion)

Pelicans injury report:

Saddiq Bey - OUT (rest)

Hebert Jones - OUT (rest)

Karlo Matkovic - OUT (low back injury management)

Bryce McGowens - OUT (right small tow fracture)

Yves Missi - OUT (right hand/finger sprain)

Trey Murphy III - OUT (right ankle sprain)

Dejounte Murray - OUT (left hand contusion)

Zion Williamson - OUT (right knee injury management)

What to watch for: The Boston Celtics need to win one of their final two games of the season in order to clinch the No. 2 seed in the East.

On Friday night, they will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Tale of the tape: This will be the second and final time the Celtics and Pelicans square off this season. The first was all the way back on October 27.

Boston earned a 127-99 victory. At the time, it was its first win of the season, as it started 0-3. Anfernee Simons scored 25 points off the bench, and Payton Pritchard had 18.

Last game: On Thursday night, the Celtics dropped a close one to Josh Hart and the Knicks, losing 112-106. Hart shot 5-of-5 from deep range in the second half, including 2-of-2 in the final minute of the game.

Jalen Brunson spearheaded New York’s offensive attack, and with Jaylen Brown sidelined, the Celtics ultimately fell short.

Standings check-in: Boston could still drop into the No. 3 seed, but it would need to lose its last two games of the regular season, and New York would need to win out.

Otherwise, the Celtics would stay at two.

Pelicans check-in: After a horrible start to the season, the Pelicans have played better as of late. But that’s relative. They are still just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Of New Orleans’ healthy players heading into Friday night, Jeremiah Fears poses the biggest threat. In his last 10 games, Fears is putting up 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.8% from the field and 32.1% from deep on 5.3 3-point attempts per game.

Jordan Poole has averaged 12.8 points in his last four games, but on woeful efficiency. Meanwhile, rookie Derik Queen has struggled to score, averaging just 9.5 points in his last 10.

One fun play: It’s small, but watch Derrick White on this play. His cut frees up Baylor Scheierman for a three. Without it, Brunson would have been right in Scheierman’s face.