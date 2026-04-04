FINAL: Celtics 115, Raptors 101 - Fourth-quarter surge leads the way

BOSTON CELTICS (52-25) at TORONTO RAPTORS (43-34)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

Nikola Vucevic - QUESTIONABLE (right ring finger fracture)

Raptors injury report:

Chucky Hepburn - OUT (right knee surgery recovery)

Immanuel Quickley - OUT (right foot plantar fasciitis)

What to watch for: The playoffs are right around the corner, and this could be a potential first-round preview for the Boston Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors are hovering around the 7-8 game of the Play-In Tournament, the winner of which will take on the Celtics (should they remain the two seed).

Tale of the tape: Monday night will mark the fourth time the Celtics and Raptors have squared off this season. Boston is 3-0 on the season thus far.

On December 7, the Celtics picked up a 121-113 win over the Raptors, led by Jaylen Brown’s 30 points and Derrick White’s 27.

Then, almost two weeks later, on December 20, Boston took home a 112-96 victory. Payton Pritchard poured in 33 points, leading the Brown-less Celtics to a win.

Lastly, on January 9, Boston earned a 125-117 victory. Pritchard had 27 points, and Brown had 25.

Last game: Boston took down the tanking Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. At least, a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less version of them, led by Pete Nance and Cormac Ryan.

The Celtics earned a 133-101 victory, led by Brown’s 26 points and Jayson Tatum’s 23-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist, near-triple-double.

Standings check-in: The Detroit Pistons have officially clinched the one seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning the Celtics’ chase for the top has ended.

However, Boston is 2.5 games up on the third-place New York Knicks. So, it seems likely that the Celtics will settle into the two seed by year's end.

Raptors check-in: After a relatively hot start to the year, the Raptors have hovered around the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Though they won their last game, the Raptors are just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

RJ Barrett has been playing well lately. In his last 10 games, Barrett is averaging 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.6% from the floor on 5.2 free-throw attempts per game.

Brandon Ingram (16.1 points) and Scottie Barnes (15.4 points) have been right behind him in their last seven and 10 games, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ja’Kobe Walter has been lighting it up from beyond the three-point arc. In his last 10 games, he has shot 54.2% from deep on 4.8 three-point attempts per game.

One fun play: Part of this play is the Bucks’ own defensive issues, but it also shows off Brown’s gravity.