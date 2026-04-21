BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics vs. 76ers Game 2, 7:00 p.m. - A chance to take control

BOSTON CELTICS (56-26) at PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (45-37)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Peacock, NBC Sports

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

NO INJURIES TO REPORT

76ers injury report:

Joel Embiid - OUT (post appendectomy surgery recovery)

Tyrese Maxey - AVAILABLE (right finger tendon strain - splint)

What to watch for: NBA teams that take a 2-0 series lead are 433-34 all-time. The Boston Celtics have a chance to earn that exact lead on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be in town for Game 2 of their first-round series after losing Game 1 by 32 points.

One side will be looking to take full control of the series, while the other will be looking to find its footing.

Tale of the tape: Game 1 was a beatdown. The Celtics controlled the game from the jump, and despite a few small comeback attempts, the Sixers never really got back into the swing of things.

Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 26 points, and right behind him was Jayson Tatum, who finished the night with 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

For Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey's 21 points led the way, though he shot just 8-of-20 from the floor and 1-of-4 from deep range. Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 0-of-5 from 3-point range, and rookie VJ Edgecombe ended the game with 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

Paul George was the only 76ers player to post an efficient outing on high volume. He scored 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Game 2 look-ahead: Boston was largely successful in Game 1, though it must be wary of taking its foot off the gas pedal in Game 2.

The Sixers found some success getting and-ones and on the offensive glass, two areas the Celtics will likely key in on in Game 2. Meanwhile, the 76ers' poor 3-point shooting performance seems unlikely to replicate itself.

Philadelphia shot just 4-of-23 from beyond the arc, and despite the Celtics' impressive defense, that's bound to improve.

That said, if the Celtics stay locked in on their principles and maintain focus, they should have a relatively clear pathway to a Game 2 victory.

One cool play: The Celtics played a strong, team-oriented defensive game on Sunday afternoon. But this possession from Payton Pritchard stood out.

Pritchard is a constant spark for Boston off the bench. His scoring is essential to the Celtics' success. But the fact that he's not a defensive liability allows Boston to keep him on the floor.

On this play against George, Pritchard held his own. He stood George up, prevented him from getting inside, and made him take a tough mid-range pull-up.

That's the level of individual defense the Celtics need from everybody on the roster..