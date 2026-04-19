BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics vs. 76ers Game 1, 1:00 p.m. - The playoffs begin

BOSTON CELTICS (56-26) at PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (45-37)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

NO INJURIES TO REPORT

76ers injury report:

Joel Embiid - OUT (post appendectomy surgery recovery)

Tyrese Maxey - AVAILABLE (right finger tendon strain - splint)

What to watch for: Playoff basketball has touched down at TD Garden. After a year where some thought the Boston Celtics could be fighting for Ping-Pong balls, they have found themselves with home-court advantage in Round 1.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in town for what is the latest in a long line of historic matchups. Tyrese Maxey will be leading the charge, as Joel Embiid is out after undergoing an appendectomy.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are sporting a clean bill of health. At least, as far as the injury report is concerned.

Tale of the tape: This section will be erased after this game, with more of an emphasis focused on the playoffs, but for now, here's a recap.

The Celtics and 76ers went 2-2 in the regular season, but three of the four matchups took place on or before November 11. Both teams looked very different back then.

Philadelphia got a win on Opening Night, then the two sides split their two matchups in the City of Brotherly Love.

Then, most recently, the Celtics took down the Sixers at TD Garden on March 1.

Standings check-in: The Celtics' 56 wins were enough to earn them the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers had to fight through the Play-In Tournament to earn their place.

Philadelphia took down the Orlando Magic in the 7-8 game, handing it the chance to take on Boston in Round 1. Sixers fans at Wells Fargo Center were chanting 'We Want Boston' as the seconds wound down in that game.

76ers vs. Celtics recap: Even if Embiid were healthy, Maxey would still be the most dangerous player in this series.

He averaged 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in the four games he played against Boston this year, shooting 41.8% from the field and 51.4% from deep on 8.8 3-point attempts per contest.

VJ Edgecombe played well, too, though his stats were elevated by a 34-point performance on Opening Night. In four games, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 43.5% shooting from the floor and 41.2% from deep on 8.5 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, though Paul George didn't play in any of the four games against Boston this year, he's been playing well lately. In his last 15 games, George has averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep range on 8.2 3-point attempts per contest.

One cool play: The Sixers don't want Jaylen Brown to have the ball in his hands. Here, they send Maxey in from the wing to show him extra pressure.

As soon as that happens, Sam Hauser shifts to the top of the key, discombobulating Maxey. By the time Brown finds Hauser with a pass, Maxey is out of position, so Hauser drives right by him.

Andre Drummond has to help in the paint, and Nikola Vucevic spaces out to the corner. There, Hauser finds him for an open three.