FINAL: Celtics 133, Bucks 101 - Elite Boston basketball

BOSTON CELTICS (51-25) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (30-46)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Game time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics injury report:

Nikola Vucevic - OUT (right ring finger fracture)

Bucks injury report:

Giannis Antetokounmpo - OUT (left knee hyperextension; bone bruise)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo - AVAILABLE (left calf strain)

Kevin Porter Jr. - OUT (right knee synovitis)

Bobby Portis - OUT (left wrist sprain)

Ryan Rollins - OUT (right hip strain)

Jericho Sims - AVAILABLE (right patella tendonopathy)

Gary Trent Jr. - OUT (left hip pointer)

What to watch for: It’s been a tale of two seasons for these two basketball teams. On one side, the Boston Celtics are staring down a potential deep playoff push. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks’ season hasn’t gone to plan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed a huge chunk of the year—and will be out on Friday night—and as a result, the Bucks have hovered around (and mostly just below) the Play-In Tournament all season.

Tale of the tape: This will be the fourth and final time the Celtics and Bucks match up this season, and the Celtics are 2-1 through the first three games.

Boston dropped the first one back on December 11. Kyle Kuzma put up 31 points, and Bobby Portis had 27 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Milwaukee took home a 116-101 win.

On February 1, the Celtics took home a 107-79 victory, led by Jaylen Brown’s 30 points and 13 rebounds.

And most recently, Boston beat Milwaukee 108-81 on March 2. Antetokounmpo was active for that game, but Payton Pritchard’s 25 points led the Celtics to a victory.

Last game: The Celtics picked up a monster win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, earning a 147-129 victory.

Jaylen Brown finished the night with 43 points, and Jayson Tatum chipped in with a 25-point, 18-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. Sam Hauser added five threes, all of which came in the first quarter.

Standings check-in: The Celtics are 4.5 games back of the first-seeded Detroit Pistons. At this point, climbing up to one is almost certainly out of the question.

However, Boston is 2.5 games up on the New York Knicks, who are sitting in third place.

Bucks check-in: The Bucks are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ryan Rollins is probable to play, and he’s been impressing in his last eight contests. He has averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.8% from the field and 39.0% from deep range on 7.4 three-point attempts.

Ousmane Dieng, whom the Bucks acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder (and Chicago Bulls) at the trade deadline, has also played well lately. In his last nine games, he has averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.9% from deep on 4.8 three-point attempts.