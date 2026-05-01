(Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
Final: Sabres 4, Bruins 1 - Bruins lose game six against Sabres to end season
WHO: Bruins vs Sabres
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: TD Garden, Boston
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub
PROJECTED LINES
Boston
Khusnutdinov - Zacha - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - E. Lindholm - Geekie
Steeves - Minten - Eyssimont
Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic
Aspirot - McAvoy
H. Lindholm - Jokiharju
Zadorov - Peeke
Swayman
Korpisalo
Buffalo
Krebs - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McLeod - Quinn
Benson - Norris - Doan
Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Byram
Stanley - Timmins
Lyon
Lukkonnen
PREGAME NOTES
The Boston Bruins look to force game seven with their game six matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Bruins won’t have Viktor Arvidsson tonight against Buffalo, but if Boston forces a Game 7, Arvidsson could return.
Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner is among the candidates to be the new GM for the Vancouver Canucks.