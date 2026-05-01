Final: Sabres 4, Bruins 1 - Bruins lose game six against Sabres to end season taken at BSJ Headquarters (Bruins)

(Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Bruins

Final: Sabres 4, Bruins 1 - Bruins lose game six against Sabres to end season

By Trevor Sheehan

May 1, 20264 hours ago

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WHO: Bruins vs Sabres
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: TD Garden, Boston
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Khusnutdinov - Zacha - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - E. Lindholm - Geekie

Steeves - Minten - Eyssimont

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic 

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Jokiharju

Zadorov - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Buffalo

Krebs - Thompson - Tuch

Zucker - McLeod - Quinn

Benson - Norris - Doan 

Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn

Samuelsson - Dahlin

Power - Byram

Stanley - Timmins

Lyon

Lukkonnen

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins look to force game seven with their game six matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins won’t have Viktor Arvidsson tonight against Buffalo, but if Boston forces a Game 7, Arvidsson could return.

Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner is among the candidates to be the new GM for the Vancouver Canucks.

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