Final: Sabres 4, Bruins 1 - Bruins lose game six against Sabres to end season

WHO: Bruins vs Sabres

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: TD Garden, Boston

TV: NESN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Khusnutdinov - Zacha - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - E. Lindholm - Geekie

Steeves - Minten - Eyssimont

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Jokiharju

Zadorov - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Buffalo

Krebs - Thompson - Tuch

Zucker - McLeod - Quinn

Benson - Norris - Doan

Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn

Samuelsson - Dahlin

Power - Byram

Stanley - Timmins

Lyon

Lukkonnen

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins look to force game seven with their game six matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins won’t have Viktor Arvidsson tonight against Buffalo, but if Boston forces a Game 7, Arvidsson could return.