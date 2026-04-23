(Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)
Final: Sabres 3, Bruins 1 - Sabres score three unanswered goals, take lead in series
The Buffalo Sabres take a 2-1 lead in their series with the Bruins with a 3-1 win tonight in Boston.
After the Bruins broke open the scoring in the second period, the Sabres went on to score three unanswered goals, taking over the game with their physicality.
Just like in game two, the Bruins and Sabres opened the game tied 0-0 in the first period with both teams playing a back-and-forth style of hockey.
But in the second period, the play of Boston's fourth line helped them get the first goal of the game. Skating up ice, Tanner Jeannot skated with the puck into Buffalo's zone, and he loaded up a shot at the bottom-left corner past Alex Lyon to open the scoring.
Following Jeannot's goal, Buffalo turned up their play, winning more puck battles and spending more ice time in Boston's zone. It resulted in the tying goal from Bowen Byram, who fired a one-timer goal into the open right side of the net.
In the third period, the Sabres continued to play their style of hockey, and it resulted in Alex Tuch putting them in front with a shot from the slot.
Boston had back-to-back power play attempts following Tuch's goal, but they failed to tie the game. Eventually, the Bruins pulled Jeremy Swayman, and the Sabres scored an empty net goal to seal the game.
The Bruins will play game four at TD Garden Sunday at 2 p.m.
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WHO: Bruins vs Sabres
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: TD Garden, Boston
TV: NESN, ESPN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub
PROJECTED LINES
Boston
Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Hagens - Minten - Khustnutdinov
Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic
Aspirot - McAvoy
H. Lindholm - Lohrei
Zadorov - Peeke
Swayman
Korpisalo
Buffalo
Krebs - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McCleod - Quinn
Benson - Ostlund - Doan
Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn
Dahlin - Samuelsson
Power - Byram
Stanley - Timmins
Lyon
Luukkonen
PREGAME NOTES
The Boston Bruins travel back to TD Garden to face the Buffalo Sabres in a tied 1-1 series.
The Bruins extended defenseman Billy Sweezy to a one-year two-way contract.
Alex Lyon will start game three for the Sabres in place of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
Michael DiPietro was named the AHL's best goalie for the second consecutive year.