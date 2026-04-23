Final: Sabres 3, Bruins 1 - Sabres score three unanswered goals, take lead in series

The Buffalo Sabres take a 2-1 lead in their series with the Bruins with a 3-1 win tonight in Boston.

After the Bruins broke open the scoring in the second period, the Sabres went on to score three unanswered goals, taking over the game with their physicality.

Just like in game two, the Bruins and Sabres opened the game tied 0-0 in the first period with both teams playing a back-and-forth style of hockey.

But in the second period, the play of Boston's fourth line helped them get the first goal of the game. Skating up ice, Tanner Jeannot skated with the puck into Buffalo's zone, and he loaded up a shot at the bottom-left corner past Alex Lyon to open the scoring.

Following Jeannot's goal, Buffalo turned up their play, winning more puck battles and spending more ice time in Boston's zone. It resulted in the tying goal from Bowen Byram, who fired a one-timer goal into the open right side of the net.

In the third period, the Sabres continued to play their style of hockey, and it resulted in Alex Tuch putting them in front with a shot from the slot.

Boston had back-to-back power play attempts following Tuch's goal, but they failed to tie the game. Eventually, the Bruins pulled Jeremy Swayman, and the Sabres scored an empty net goal to seal the game.

The Bruins will play game four at TD Garden Sunday at 2 p.m.

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WHO: Bruins vs Sabres

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: TD Garden, Boston

TV: NESN, ESPN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Hagens - Minten - Khustnutdinov

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Lohrei

Zadorov - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Buffalo

Krebs - Thompson - Tuch

Zucker - McCleod - Quinn

Benson - Ostlund - Doan

Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn

Dahlin - Samuelsson

Power - Byram

Stanley - Timmins

Lyon

Luukkonen

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins travel back to TD Garden to face the Buffalo Sabres in a tied 1-1 series.

The Bruins extended defenseman Billy Sweezy to a one-year two-way contract.

Alex Lyon will start game three for the Sabres in place of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.