Final: Stars 6, Bruins 2 - Stars score 6 consecutive goals, Swayman gets pulled

The Boston Bruins snap their six game losing streak with a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins have played great hockey throughout January, but tonight was not the case, as the Stars scored six consecutive goals, heavily outshoot Boston.

In the first period, the Bruins competed up to bar against the Stars. They won puck battles in the corners and created good chances on a power play attempt.

However, the Bruins committed two consecutive penalties, and the Stars scored two goals on the man advantage.

The first penalty came from an Elias Lindholm interference call, and Wyatt Johnston scored on a left slot shot in an open net.

Nikita Zadorov was then called for a cross-checking penalty, and Maverik Bourque scored with 13 seconds remaining.

In the second period, the Bruins were silent offensively. Midway into the period, Esa Lindell scored from the point to extend Dallas's lead. And on the last minute, Dallas scored again, doubling their lead through two periods.

Much of the same occurred in the third period, Jason Robertson scored consecutive goals through three minutes, and Jeremy Swayman's time in goal was over.

Joonas Korpisalo took over for the remainder of the game, and the Bruins scored two goals. Morgan Geekie snapped a 12-game scoring drought, and Fraser Minten backhanded a goal to better the final score of the game.

Once the Bruins landed in the box, they weren't able to recover. They had an opportunity to come back into the game in the second period, but that turned into their worst period of the game.

The Bruins will now head home to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m.

WHO: Bruins (28-19-2) at Stars (27-13-9)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: NESN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Khusuntdinov - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Steeves - Minten - Geekie

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

Zadorov - Peeke

H. Lindholm - Lohrei

Swayman

Korpisalo

Dallas

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen

Steel - Duchene - Benn

Back - Faska - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Capobian - Petrovic

Oettinger

Desmith

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins continue their stretch of good hockey with a game against the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers. Ironically, the Bruins claimed Kolyachonok off waivers from the Stars. He played in only two games for Boston.

Boston called up Billy Sweezey from the AHL on an emergency basis.