Final: Boston Red Sox 5, Milwaukee Brewers 0 - Sonny Gray pitches scoreless outing for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox win their first series of the season with a 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

After winning in his first start at Fenway Park last Friday, Sonny Gray picked up another win going 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Despite only having two strikeouts, Gray limited the Brewers to just three hits and two walks.

Alex Cora rolled out a unique starting lineup against Milwaukee starter Shane Drohan, a former Red Sox prospect who made his MLB debut in this game.

With seven right-handed bats in the starting lineup, Boston jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Red Sox loaded the bases multiple times and Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu and Trevor Story all recorded RBI's in the inning, resulting in an early exit from Drohan, pitching only 2.2 innings.

The Red Sox added more runs in the seventh inning. After two consecutive hits from Contreras and Abreu, Story recorded his second RBI of the game, and Caleb Durbin followed beating out a throw to first base to put the Red Sox up 5-0.

After Gray's departure in the middle of the seventh inning, the Red Sox received scoreless appearance in relief from Greg Weissert, Tyler Samaniego and Ryan Watson to finish out the game.

The Red Sox won today's game by getting on base more than their opponent. Boston walked eight times throughout the contest, and they also added seven hits. Even without recorded an extra base-hit, Boston's pitching and consistency getting on base helped them secure the win.

The Red Sox will now travel to Busch Stadium to take on the St. Louis Cardinals. The first game of the series will take place on Friday.

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WHO: Red Sox (3-8) vs Brewers (8-3)

WHEN: 1:35 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (1-1), (1-1)

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Roman Anthony (L) LF

Andruw Monasterio (R) SS

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Trevor Story (R) DH

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Carlos Narváez (R) C

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

SP Sonny Gray

BREWERS

Sal Frelick (L) RF

Garrett Mitchell (L) CF

Christian Yelich (L) DH

Jake Bauers (L) 1B

Gary Sánchez (R) C

Luis Rengifo (S) 3B

Brandon Lockridge (R) LF

David Hamilton (L) 2B

Joey Ortiz (R) SS

SP Shane Drohan

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox play the final game of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers with Sonny Gray on the mound.

Johan Oviedo has a flexor strain in his throwing elbow and will be shut down from throwing for six weeks.

The Red Sox placed right-handed reliever Justin Slaten on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain.