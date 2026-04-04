Final: Boston Red Sox 2 vs San Diego Padres 3 - Padres score game-winning run in ninth against Chapman, Red Sox record on extra-base hit in loss

The Boston Red Sox lose the second game of their series against the San Diego Padres 3-2.

In a low-scoring contest, the Red Sox only recorded one extra-base hit against San Diego. They were able to tie the game eighth inning, but back-to-back extra-base hits from the Padres in the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman resulted in the game-winning run.

Connelly Early was the starting pitcher for Boston. Despite only allowing two earned runs, a high pitch count prevented Early from pitching longer.

After striking out two batters and allowing two walks in first inning, Early allowed his first run in the second. Early allowed a walk and a base hit to start the inning, and fielder's choice RBI from Bryce Johnson put the Padres on the board.

The Red Sox responded in the same inning to tie the game. Boston also started the inning with a base hit and walk putting two runners on base, and Caleb Durbin beat out a double play attempt to put runners on the corners with one out. In the next at-bat, Marcelo Mayer drove a ball into center field, driving in Willson Contreras from third base for a sac-fly RBI.

In the top of the third, Early pitched another long inning, throwing 32 pitches against six batters. After a 10-pitch at-bat, Miguel Andjuar made it on base with a double, and Early walked Machado to put two runners on base. With two outs in the inning, Freddy Fermin grounded a double to left field for San Diego's second run.

The Red Sox then went on a dry spell between the third and seventh innings of the game. In the fourth inning, the Red Sox recorded three base hits, but a 6-4-3 double play by Contreras and a strikeout by Mayer left Boston straining two runners on base.

Once again in the fifth inning, the Red Sox had a runner in scoring position. Roman Anthony recorded a standup triple to right field with two outs for Boston's lone extra-base hit of the game, but Trevor Story grounded out to end the inning. The Red Sox then recorded consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh innings.

Meanwhile on the defensive side, Early ended his time on the mound with a clean, eight pitch fourth inning, and the bullpen took over the remainder of the game. Boston received scoreless outings from Ryan Watson, Danny Coulombe, Zach Kelly and Justin Slaten from the fifth inning until the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Red Sox were finally able to bring home a runner in scoring position. Facing off against left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, Ceddanne Rafaela and Anthony recorded consecutive base hits to put runners on the corners with no outs. After a strikeout by Story, Andruw Monasterio pinched hit for Jarren Duran.

Boston's utility man fouled off three consecutive pitches to stay alive, and on the eight pitch of his at-bat, Monasterio grounded a ball to Morejon which brought in the game-tying run from third.

In a 2-2 game, the Red Sox brought in Chapman for the ninth inning. Boston's closer recorded consecutive outs to start his outing, but he faced trouble against San Diego's top of the order. Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked a double over Rafaela in center field, and one at-bat later, Ramon Laureano drove in the game-winning run to left field.

In typical Ramón fashion 👀 pic.twitter.com/aT3HKRfaeY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2026

Down one run once again, the Padres brought in All-Star closer Mason Miller, and he struck out the side to secure the win for San Diego.

Good morning

Good afternoon

Goodnight



Mason Miller strikes out the side with some nasty stuff 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDJidu1IdJ — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2026

Despite the Red Sox recording more hits than the Padres, San Diego recorded more impactful hits with runners in scoring position, recording three extra-base hits in total. Overall, Boston's inability to get more hits than just singles and pick up walks cost them the game.

Tomorrow, the Red Sox wrap up their series against the Padres at Fenway Park. Ranger Suarez gets the start, and first pitch will be at 1:35 p.m.

______________________________

WHO: Red Sox (2-4) vs Padres (2-5)

WHEN: 4:10 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (1-0), (1-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Randy Vazquez (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Roman Anthony (L) DH

Trevor Story (R) SS

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Marcelo Mayer (L) 2B

Carlos Narváez (R) C

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

SP Connelly Early

PADRES

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) RF

Ramón Laureano (R) LF

Miguel Andujar (R) DH

Manny Machado (R) 3B

Xander Bogaerts (R) SS

Freddy Fermin (R) C

Ty France (R) 1B

Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B

Bryce Johnson (S) CF

SP Randy Vazquez

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox continue their series against the Padres with Connelly Early making his second start of the season.

The White Sox returned 22-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Jedixson Paez to the Red Sox on Saturday.