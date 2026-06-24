BSJ Live Coverage: 2026 NBA Draft second round, Celtics have pick No. 40

Now a two-day event, the 2026 NBA Draft has one more night remaining.

The Boston Celtics selected Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr. with the No. 27 pick in the first round and will now have a chance to add one more player with pick No. 40.

There is still plenty of talent left on the board. During his post-first-round press conference on Tuesday night, Brad Stevens was asked about what Boston needs to add this summer. This was his response:

“I mean, I think the same stuff is, I think we need the same, I think we’re going to continue to look at size. And then, I do think that we will look to add – We’ll see how tomorrow goes. We have a pick, I think No. 40. Whether that is someone that we ultimately roster, or two-way, or whatever, we’ll figure all that stuff out. But I do think that size, and then, I would like to add maybe one more person with some speed on the perimeter.”

It seems unlikely that the Celtics will find that type of ready-now addition in the draft, but it's not impossible.

That said, here are some of my favorite targets still left on the board.

Will be gone by pick No. 40 but would be an absolute steal:

Meleek Thomas: A shot-creating, secondary playmaker with intriguing speed and impressive hustle. Needs to work on his defense and risk assessment on both ends.

Isaiah Evans: The prototypical 3-and-D player. As elite as they come from behind the arc and completely unafraid to let it fly. Will likely cap out as a solid rotation piece, should he reach his full potential.

Ryan Conwell: A lefty shot-creator who can rain down threes. Strong frame on the perimeter. Unsure how well the shot creation will translate at the next level.

Henri Veesaar: Great 3-point shooter, especially for a 7-footer. I'm not a huge fan, but at No. 40, the value would be too good to pass up.

Would be a good pick at No. 40:

Baba Miller: A freak athlete stuck between the power forward and center positions because of his frame. Lots of defensive potential. Great driver. Great passer.

Emmanuel Sharp: An absolute dog. Cenac's college teammate. Good 3-point shooter and a capable ball-handler.

Richie Saunders: Will likely miss next season due to an ACL injury, but the 3-point shooting and shot-creation are worth taking.

Trevon Brazile: A big man with some potential to become a switchy defender. Flashes of a great 3-point shot. Needs to work on avoiding mistakes.

Maliq Brown: An elite collegiate defender. Stocks (steals + blocks) machine. Fights hard on every defensive possession. Pretty one-dimensional.

Braden Smith: Very, very undersized, but an elite passer. One of the best in college basketball. Very smart offensive player.

Sleepers

Nick Martinelli: One of the more unique prospects. Not a great athlete, but an extremely smart player. High IQ and great work ethic. Knows how to help run an offense. Needs to improve his shot and defense.

Duke Miles: A personal favorite sleeper of mine. An absolute dog. Great perimeter defender. Runs the pick-and-roll at a high level. Small for the NBA, though, and not a great 3-point shooter. Jamal Shead vibes.

Jaden Bradley: An offensive hub for one of the best teams in college basketball last year. Can score, shoot, and drive. Just small. Skills may not translate perfectly to the NBA.