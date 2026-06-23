BSJ Live Coverage: 2026 NBA Draft, Celtics own picks No. 27 and No. 40

The 2026 NBA Draft has arrived, and the Boston Celtics -- barring any trades -- will be making two picks. No. 27 and No. 40.

Based on Brad Stevens' history, that 'barring any trades' portion seems likely to change.

In 2025, the Celtics traded the No. 32 pick for No. 46 (Amari Williams), No. 57 (Max Shulga), and two future seconds. In 2023, they traded back from No. 25 to No. 38 with a string of moves, ultimately selecting Jordan Walsh. And in both 2021 and 2022, the Celtics traded their first-round picks well before draft night in deals to acquire Al Horford and Derrick White, respectively.

There was a real chance they could have traded this year's pick, too, had the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes gone differently. Pick No. 27 could have been included in that package, but the Milwaukee Bucks chose the Miami Heat's offer instead.

So, again, heading into the evening, the Celtics own picks No. 27 and No. 40. A trade back from either spot seems to be in the cards. Boston could replenish its cabinet of second-round picks to aid any potential summer trades.

However, there were also rumblings that the Celtics could look to move up this year. It's hard to say which teams would want to complete a deal like that, though the Charlotte Hornets at No. 18, the Detroit Pistons at No. 21, and the Atlanta Hawks at No. 23 all seem like reasonable partners.

But what if the Celtics wanted to think bigger? In the wake of Boston's failure to land Antetokounmpo, rumblings of Jaylen Brown trade rumors have poured out.

Shams Charania of ESPN said he's heard from some people that the Celtics 'have' to get a deal done. Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted that he expects a 'bidding war' for Brown. Windhorst also mentioned that, should a 2026 first-rounder be included, a deal could happen as soon as today.

That brings in a whole new wave of possibilities. The LA Clippers at No. 5. The Brooklyn Nets at No. 6. The Hawks at No. 8. The Golden State Warriors at No. 11. How far could the Celtics climb if that's the direction they choose to take?

If the Celtics stay at No. 27, here are the top guys I'm looking at: Zuby Ejiofor of St. John's, Sergio De Larrea of Valencia, Joshua Jefferson of Iowa State, Chris Cenac of Houston, and Tarris Reed Jr. of UConn.

If the Celtics jump up a little bit -- into the early 20s or late teens -- then guys like Ejiofor, Cenac, and Reed would still be top of mind. But it would also open up the possibility of snagging someone like Ebuka Okorie of Stanford or Jayden Quaintance of Kentucky.

Lastly, if the Celtics somehow get into the lottery, these are my favorite ideas: Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, Kingston Flemings of Houston, and Morez Johnson Jr. of Michigan.