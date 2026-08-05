Bedard: Patriots Roster Road to 53, v. 26.03 - Shuffling continues as players come off PUP, padded practices stack up

The Patriots had a walkthrough today after five padded practices in a row, so this seems like a good time to take another look at our projected 53-man roster.

A decent number of changes with DE Gabe Jacas, RB Terrell Jennings, and TE C.J. Dippre coming off injured lists. Notable:

• Going lighter at one prominent position due to numbers game;

• Going with a veteran over youth at running back;

• Putting a receiver back on the trade block, but taking an offensive lineman off.

• A lot of changes at depth linebacker and cornerback, where there is a lot of competition on a daily basis;

• Plus, I'd be on the lookout for the Patriots to be making a move sooner rather than later at a short-staffed position.