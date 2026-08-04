Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 08.04.26 - After slow start, Maye and the offense find their rhythm taken at Gillette Stadium (Patriots)

(Adam Richins for BSJ)

Patriots

Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 08.04.26 - After slow start, Maye and the offense find their rhythm

By Greg A. Bedard

Aug 4, 202617 minutes ago

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FOXBOROUGHPractice No. 9 is in the books; let's run down all you need to know, including stats, lineup adjustments and observations:

FOUR THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Maye, first-team offense rebounds after another slow start: Most of the practice was team situational periods (no 1-on-1s). When the first team sputtered out of the gate without gaining a first down in two chances as Drake Maye started 1 of 4 with an unblocked sack, it felt like a continuation of Monday's struggles, and I was preparing to write an unflattering report. I mean, it was not good: checkdown to Rhamondre Stevenson, turfed pass to Hunter Henry under pressure from Dre'Mont Jones, Maye nearly intercepted by Elijah Ponder going to Henry, incomplete to Eli Raridon with Kevin Byard blanketing him, TreVeyon Henderson decent run, and then a sack by Jones. Ugly.

You'll be happy to know that things got a lot better after that. Maye went 14-of-15 the rest of the way, with four going to A.J. Brown, as they found much more success, including executing the final game situation: 1:05 left, ball on the opposing 20, need an FG.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and tell you it was the Greatest Show on Turf — don't think I "starred" any Maye play while Tommy DeVito keeps accumulating them, and might as well call Brown

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