Red Sox land Adley Rutschman, flip Marcelo Mayer in trade deadline frenzy

With just over three hours remaining before Monday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Red Sox made their biggest splash of the season, acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox had been searching for upgrades behind the plate and in the lineup, and after hours of negotiations, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal shortly before 3 p.m. ET.

The final hurdle was an extensive review of Rutschman's medicals, as the 28-year-old is currently on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation.

Boston will also receive veteran catcher Jake Rogers and cash considerations in the trade, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

The Orioles receive a significant return led by right-hander Anthony Eyanson, Boston's No. 2 prospect. Also headed to Baltimore are catcher Carlos Narváez, pitching prospect Kyson Witherspoon, outfield prospect Enddy Azocar and a player to be named later.

ADLEY HAS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9AosQfntmY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 25, 2026

Eyanson, Witherspoon and Azocar all ranked among Boston's top prospects, while Narváez remains under club control through 2030.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is a three-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and former American League Rookie of the Year runner-up. He has one additional season of club control after 2026 before becoming a free agent following the 2027 season.

Despite battling injuries this year, Rutschman earned another All-Star selection while batting .251 with eight home runs, 19 doubles, 47 RBI and a .764 OPS in 67 games. He has started 49 games behind the plate and 16 at designated hitter. Before landing on the injured list in July, he had already missed time this season with ankle inflammation and a concussion.