MLB Notebook: Red Sox still chasing impact bat as Dodgers land Tarik Skubal in trade deadline blockbuster

The biggest domino of the 2026 trade deadline has fallen.

The Dodgers are acquiring two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Detroit will receive outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Skubal’s impending free agency fueled trade speculation throughout the summer. Although Detroit remained on the edge of the American League Wild Card race, the organization ultimately elected to move its ace rather than risk losing him for only draft-pick compensation this offseason.

The 29-year-old missed time after undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery but has continued to pitch like a frontline starter when healthy. During his Cy Young seasons in 2024 and 2025, Skubal posted a 2.30 ERA over 387 1/3 innings while striking out 31.2% of opposing hitters.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

He becomes the first reigning Cy Young winner traded during the following season or offseason since the Mets dealt R.A. Dickey in 2012.

Los Angeles will absorb the remainder of Skubal’s $32 million salary. Because he was traded during the season, the Dodgers will not be permitted to extend him a qualifying offer if he reaches free agency.

The move gives Los Angeles another ace to pair with Yoshinobu Yamamoto while providing much-needed certainty for a rotation that has been hit hard by injuries. Shohei Ohtani is currently limited to designated hitter duties, Tyler Glasnow has been sidelined since May, Blake Snell has made only one major league start and Gavin Stone’s return remains uncertain.

Skubal also brings a strong October track record. In six career postseason starts, he owns a 2.04 ERA with 56 strikeouts and only five unintentional walks over 39 2/3 innings.

Tarik Skubal's 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Ks. pic.twitter.com/5SeojcTplZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2024

For the Tigers, Hope headlines the return. The 21-year-old outfielder is batting .293/.369/.530 with 23 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 94 games for Double-A Tulsa.

Ryan, who turns 28 this month, made four strong starts for the Dodgers in 2024 and has returned to the mound at Triple-A following Tommy John surgery. Smith, 21, owns a 4.36 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 30 walks over 74 1/3 innings this season and was recently promoted to High-A.

The Dodgers entered deadline season looking to strengthen an already star-heavy roster. By landing the best pitcher available, they also prevented Skubal from joining another National League contender as they pursue a third consecutive World Series title.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Red Sox remain in the market for another impact bat as they look to strengthen a roster that's firmly in the postseason race.

GEOFF BURKE-IMAGN IMAGES Jul 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) makes a throw to first base on a ground ball by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.

Boston Searching For Upgrades

Boston addressed the lineup last weekend by acquiring infielder Curtis Mead from the Nationals in exchange for left-hander Connelly Early. But after Mead fractured his left wrist in just his second at-bat with the club, the need for another offensive addition has only intensified.

One name that continues to make sense is Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

Abrams would immediately transform the top half of Boston's lineup.

Entering Saturday, the 25-year-old ranked third in the majors in slugging percentage (.563) and sixth in OPS (.930), while his 28 home runs would instantly lead the Red Sox, five ahead of Willson Contreras.

The biggest obstacle in the Abrams sweepstakes is the asking price.

According to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey, Franklin Arias is viewed internally as the one prospect Boston would consider moving in a deal for Abrams. It would likely take Arias, plus additional pieces, to convince Washington to part with its franchise shortstop.

2 homers tonight

4 homers in his last 3 games



CJ Abrams is mashing right now! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mkBwa7wkXq — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

The 20-year-old continued his breakout season Friday night for Triple-A Worcester, homering to lead off the game before adding a double and single while driving in four runs. Between Double-A Portland and Worcester, Arias has launched 21 home runs, adding a level of power few projected this quickly.

If Boston ultimately decides Arias is untouchable, he could become a September call-up and get an opportunity to prove he's ready to contribute heading into 2027.

Abrams isn't the only elite shortstop the Red Sox have pursued.

According to MassLive's Sean McAdam, Boston also explored a blockbuster for Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. The Red Sox reportedly offered a prospect-heavy package, but Cincinnati was interested in acquiring young major league talent rather than prospects, and Boston was unwilling to subtract from its current roster.

Elly De La Cruz clobbers a solo home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/7oLcHiFc4F — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2026

De La Cruz remains one of baseball's brightest young stars, entering Saturday slashing .279/.358/.508 with 18 home runs and 18 doubles while once again playing strong defense. The Reds reportedly attempted to sign him to the richest contract in franchise history before the 2025 season, but he declined the offer.