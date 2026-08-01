Giardi: Young tight ends making an early impression with help from a trusted vet

FOXBOROUGH - The Patriots' plan at tight end this year went to hell long before training camp started. Julian Hill suffered a season-ending injury during the voluntary portion of the offseason, leaving Hunter Henry as the lone player on the roster with any real experience at the position.

But instead of going to find a veteran stopgap, the Pats have - to this point - let youth be served, and quite frankly, it’s going better than I expected. Third-round pick Eli Raridon has shown he moves well for a 6’6” target, albeit one who needs to add some mass (he’s very narrow), and UDFA Tanner Arkin has shown the same type of power in the ground game that he put on tape at Illinois.

“I think sometimes, young players, when things start to pile on, they can slow down because they’re thinking a little bit,” Mike Vrabel said this morning. “I haven’t seen that, so hopefully that continues.”

Vrabel was responding to a question about Arkin, but said something very similar about Raridon earlier in camp. That’s been one of the eye-opening aspects of how these two have looked this summer as opposed to what we saw in the spring and during mandatory minicamp. Raridon, in particular, looks like the light went on, at least as a receiver.

"Things are starting to slow down for me," Raridon said. "Obviously I'm not 100% acclimated with the offense, but compared to the spring it's a night and day difference.”

Raridon has had a handful of catches off boot action where he just slow plays it before releasing into the flat. That’s not overly challenging. But his ability to get down the field and find space has been exactly what you’d hope from a player with his pedigree. Backup QB Tommy DeVito noted his “size and athleticism” and added, "Have you seen him? He's a big target. I bet you'd throw to him too."

Drake Maye agrees.

“He is a big dude, first off, that can run. I mean, that's pretty cool, and he's smart,” he said. “I think he is making plays on the football. That’s what you want to see from a young guy, and he is putting the work in. That is the biggest thing with a young rookie. You want to see him go out there and take a rep when he is tired and not call for a sub, and he is doing all the things the right way, and I am looking forward to seeing what he does throughout camp.”

(Paul Johnson for BSJ) Tanner Arkin

Meanwhile, Arkin has never been a productive pass catcher, totaling just 45 catches over 53 collegiate games. He’s caught a few passes thus far, basically off that same boot action. But so long as he can catch those and keep the defense honest, Arkin’s usage won’t be a straight tell.

“I know my strengths,” he said. “I'm not, you know, the fastest straight-line speed. So I really have to know what the defense is and know how to beat it with knowing where to be and how to find the zones and zone coverage and using my physicality versus man to create space.”

(Paul Johnson for BSJ) Tanner Arkin

Of course, for both players, having Henry lead the room is a tremendous resource. He's got 11 years in the league and has been there and done that on a million and one fronts. And rather than view these rookies as a threat to his job security (and let’s face it, they are, albeit not right now), Henry’s done what any good vet/teammate would do: be helpful.

“We're all competing, but at the same time, we're all working together. It's a weird dynamic sometimes, but that's just part of it,” Henry said. “I had some great mentors in my life early on in my career (he shouted out Antonio Gates)… how I do things, how I process things, are caught from just watching things more than (being) taught things. So just try to be able to be an example in that aspect.”