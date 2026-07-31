Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.31.26 - Maye, offense sharp as Brown goes deep

FOXBOROUGH — Practice No 6 is in the books; let's run down all you need to know, including stats, 1-on-1s, play-by-play, lineup adjustments and observations:

THREE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Maye, offense sharp: A day after the offense was kind of a mess, especially in the run game, the Patriots were much sharper in the second padded practice. While there was one midfield team session that allowed the passing offense more room to breathe — and resulted in Drake Maye hitting AJ Brown for a deep touchdown on a double move against Christian Gonzalez — much of the practice was spent in the red zone working on first-down plays. There were much fewer negative plays, and Maye had his best practice so far, going 11 for 11 with 5 TDs and two sacks.

Campbell, Onwenu stay perfect in 1-on-1s while Lomu struggles: Will Campbell and Mike Onwenu each went 3-0 in 1-on-1 reps on Friday, bringing their records to 5-0. It's hard to get too excited about Campbell's start because, without Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas, the edge depth is non-existent. Campbell did beat Dre'Mont Jones on his first rep (bull rush), but then beat Jesse Luketa and Xavier Holmes.

Things did not go as well for first-round pick Caleb Lomu, who went an unimpressive 2-2, and both of his losses were fairly lopsided to Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson (spin move).

Carlton Davis still out, others limited: Cornerback Carlton Davis (hamstring) continued to be out of practice, and Morgan Moses was extremely limited today with no team reps. Moses has yet to take a 1-on-1 rep as well. Christian Barmore sat out 1-on-1s today.

TAKING ATTENDANCE

Physically unable to perform list: DE Harold Landry, TE CJ Dippre, DE Gabe Jacas.

Non-football injury list: RB Terrell Jennings, S Brendan Schooler

Red non-contact jerseys: QBs.

Returned to practice: CB Brandon Crossley (unknown).

Full participants: None.

Out: CB Carlton Davis (hamstring),

Limited: OT Morgan Moses, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DT Christian Barmore.

New injuries: None.

DRESS CODE

Full pads (2nd day).

LENGTH OF PRACTICE

1:45

QB STATS

Drake Maye: 11 of 11, 5 TDs, 2 sacks

Tommy DeVito: 6 of 11

Behren Morton: 6 of 7, sack, TD.

Note: I do not have the number of reps that some other writers have because I do not count when the offense is "working off cards." Those are plays when an assistant coach literally brings out a play on a card and shows it to one side of the ball. They are not running their own plays, so since there are so many x-factors — including the receiver running the right route, and blockers executing correctly — I do not count those reps.

IMPACT PLAYS IN TEAM PERIODS



Fumbles: None.

Drops: You might be able to give one to Kyle Williams, but I thought Tommy DeVito's pass was poor, and there was a lot of contact.

Pass breakups: Kobee Minor, Karon Prunty

Interceptions: None.

Run stuffs (1): Jeremiah Pharms

Pressures/sacks (5): David Blay, Dre'Mont Jones (Campbell), Dre'Mont Jones (Andrew Rupcich), KJ Britt, Leonard Taylor