What Celtics moves could be on the post-Paul George horizon?

When the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, pure pandemonium set in. Once that calmed down (or at least subsided for a moment), attention turned to what the Celtics could go with George's contract.

George is set to make $54.1 million this season and has a $56.6 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign. That's where things get interesting. By all accounts, George is going to pick up that player option, and that could make him a very intriguing trade option.

The CBA is all-powerful in today's NBA. It's part of the reason the Celtics traded Brown. It's the entire reason they traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. It's why the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins. It's why the New York Knicks didn't re-sign Mitchell Robinson. The second apron.

So, if the Celtics are able to match max money in a trade without having to send out any long-term money, it could make their trade package more appealing than others. Hence, the intrigue around George's expiring salary next summer.

The question is, what options could be available to the Celtics? We've already gone over the far-fetched Stephen Curry idea, but what else? If we wanted to remain in the world of realism, what could the Celtics be plotting?

Well, before diving in, I just wanted to make a note: It's impossible to predict the future. The NBA is an ever-changing landscape. Brown to the Sixers. Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anything can happen at any time, and anyone can make a trade request at any time. With that in mind, here are some potential options.

Trey Murphy III

Why not revisit an old friend? Trey Murphy III was mentioned in trade rumors all summer, yet he's still on the New Orleans Pelicans. Perhaps another year near the bottom would help prod them to make some changes.

First and foremost -- and this is important to remember when discussing all potential trade ideas -- Brad Stevens noted the Celtics' hesitation to have two players make up 70% of the cap. That is, seemingly, except for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So, unless the Celtics are getting back a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, a trade for a max-contract deal seems unlikely. That player would have to fit alongside Jayson Tatum significantly better than Brown did (or, as the Celtics felt Brown did by the end).

Thus, Murphy. By next summer, the Pelicans wing will still have two years left on his contract at $29 and $31 million (around 17% of the cap each year). Not only is that a stomachable contract, but Murphy's 3-point shooting and shot creation would fit beautifully in Boston's rotation.

Perhaps the Pelicans didn't want to take on Brown's long-term money. Maybe they didn't want to worry about extending him. Offering them an expiring deal and draft capital next summer could be enough to entice them.

Donovan Mitchell

This idea made a lot more sense before the Cleveland Cavaliers handed Donovan Mitchell a monster extension. That said, Mitchell's shot-creation and ball-handling, particularly combined with his 3-point shooting, could make him an interesting fit.

But again, Stevens didn't want two players making 70% of the cap. Not only is Mitchell going to make 35% of the cap by 2027-28, but that number will only be rising at that point. By 2030-31, he's going to be making $75.5 million (37.5% of the cap).

Is Mitchell really that much of an upgrade over Brown? Probably not. So, had the Cavaliers not yet extended him, something like this could have made sense next summer, especially if Cleveland underperformed. Now, not so much.

Nikola Jokic

As soon as speculation began regarding who Boston could trade George's expiring deal for next summer, Nikola Jokic's name popped up. By next summer, he'll have one year left on his deal -- a player option worth $62.8 million (36.1% of the cap).

Jokic is certainly an upgrade over Brown. He's worth having two players take up 70% of the cap. Unfortunately for the Celtics, it sounds like there's no chance he will be available anytime soon.