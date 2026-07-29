Red Sox' 10-game road winning streak ends in 4-3 loss to Athletics

The Red Sox had their opportunities Tuesday night but couldn’t come up with the timely hit they needed.

Boston stranded nine runners, played for one run in a pivotal seventh inning and saw its 10-game road winning streak come to an end in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

The Red Sox fell to 55-51, while the Athletics improved to 45-62.

Before first pitch, Boston received discouraging news when newly acquired second baseman Curtis Mead was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left wrist.

Mead suffered the injury when he was hit by a 94.9 mph fastball during his Red Sox debut Monday night. Initial X-rays came back negative, but an MRI on Tuesday revealed the fracture.

“Yeah, challenging,” said Mead Tuesday night after news of the fracture became known. “I’m super disappointed. It kind of doesn’t feel real that it’s (the) first game and there’ll be break in-between the next one....I came here to play and be with the group down the stretch. So yes, definitely disappointing but hopeful that I can be back (and play).”

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Mead flew back to Boston following the game to meet with a hand specialist Wednesday. Further imaging will determine whether surgery is necessary and provide a clearer recovery timetable.

Chad Tracy told @alexspeier it’s hard to say whether this could be a season-ending injury for Curtis Mead.



They’ll find out whether he needs surgery once he meets with the hand specialist in Boston. pic.twitter.com/yFRJhtnGG5 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 29, 2026

“Tough, especially for the kid,” Tracy said. “Got here. A player we like. You could tell he was excited to be here. You could tell the guys embraced him and we were ready to kind of live life with him in the lineup and then that happens to him. So more than anything, you feel for him having to go through that. But a player that we should have for a while. So that’s the important thing, to get him healthy and get him back.”

Nick Sogard was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Mead on the roster but did not arrive in time to be activated Tuesday.

The Red Sox struggled all night against Athletics rookie left-hander Gage Jump, who looked like the pitcher that burst onto the scene earlier this season. The 2024 second-round pick tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while working around four walks, striking out seven and generating a career-high 19 swings and misses.

Gage Jump tonight:



6 IP | 3 H | 0 ER | 4 BB | 7 K



He’s struck out 7+ batters in 3 of his last 4 starts! pic.twitter.com/G8zI70vO3N — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 29, 2026