Bedard: Patriots Roster Road to 53, v. 26.02 - Pulling two players off the trade block

The Patriots were off today before Thursday's first practice in pads (which could likely be inside and closed to the public, so stay tuned to Patriots.com for updates if you were planning to attend).
Seems like a good time to update our projected 53-man roster, which doesn't have many major changes. But we did pull two players off the trade market. And the PUP/injury situations for some players created some more opportunities.
On to the list, the changes, and which players are banging on the door: