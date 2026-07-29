Bedard: Patriots Roster Road to 53, v. 26.02 - Pulling two players off the trade block taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

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Patriots

Bedard: Patriots Roster Road to 53, v. 26.02 - Pulling two players off the trade block

By Greg A. Bedard

Jul 29, 2026an hour ago

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The Patriots were off today before Thursday's first practice in pads (which could likely be inside and closed to the public, so stay tuned to Patriots.com for updates if you were planning to attend).

Seems like a good time to update our projected 53-man roster, which doesn't have many major changes. But we did pull two players off the trade market. And the PUP/injury situations for some players created some more opportunities.

On to the list, the changes, and which players are banging on the door:

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