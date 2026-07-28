Ceddanne Rafaela’s first career grand slam lists Red Sox to 10th straight road win

The Red Sox found themselves in unfamiliar territory Monday night.

Boston managed just one hit through the first five innings against Athletics starter Jack Perkins, yet still found a way to open its seven-game California road trip on a winning note.

Ceddanne Rafaela broke the game open with the first grand slam of his career in the sixth inning, leading the Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

“I always want to be in those moments,” Rafaela told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on the field postgame. “I thought it was an out … but it had enough to go out.”

Boston improved to 55-50 and continued its remarkable turnaround after a 32-46 start. Since June 25, Chad Tracy's club is 23-4, including a perfect 10-0 record on the road. The Red Sox have also won 18 of their 21 games in July.

Ceddanne Rafaela hits his first career GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/vuwFLOD1yF — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2026

Payton Tolle bounced back after an early mistake to deliver another quality outing.

The rookie left-hander surrendered a leadoff home run to Tyler Soderstrom in the first inning but settled in from there, allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

He walked one, struck out seven and generated 16 swings and misses, including eight with his four-seam fastball, six with his cutter and two with his sinker.

“I wouldn’t say he was as sharp as he’s normally been, but the good thing the velocity was there, throwing hard,” Tracy said of his starter after the game. “They drove some counts up on him, but overall he threw the ball well and navigated the lineup well. I thought he threw the ball well.”

Payton Tolle tossed 108 innings in 2025 between the minors and majors.



After tonight’s start of 5.2 IP, he’s up to 110 on the year.



Very curious to see how they monitor his workload down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/9c9wu8DCnv — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 28, 2026

The Athletics carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth behind Perkins, who retired 15 of the first 16 Red Sox hitters.