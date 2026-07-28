Can the Celtics actually trade for Stephen Curry?

As the depths of the offseason slowly engulf the NBA world, these are the types of conversations to expect. Complete speculation spiraling into a whirlwind of social-media rumors and unfounded high hopes. That is what has led to the Stephen Curry-to-the-Boston Celtics rumors.

AI images of Curry and Jayson Tatum in Celtics uniforms facing off against LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and the Philadelphia have taken over the timeline. They've supplanted any reasonable conversation topics. Why? Because people are looking for excitement.

Let's connect some dots for a moment. Even if just for a brief second, let's throw a couple of pieces of charcoal onto the fire. If for no other reason than to assess the actual legitimacy of the Curry-to-Boston idea.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard stated that Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to focus on the post-Curry era. He wants to build a Warriors team for when Curry is gone.

"What Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors' fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Steph Curry," Kawakami said. "I don't know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in 'This organization is going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after Steph Curry.' I don't think it's going to be as good myself, but that's what he wants to do."

Shams Charania of ESPN stated that he hasn't gotten the sense that Curry wants to leave Golden State. That said, he added that the team is at a "crossroads." The Warriors aren't really headed in any specific direction right now.

Then, there's the contract situation. Curry is on an expiring deal. However, Charania mentioned that the Warriors will give Curry an extension if he wants one. But here's where things get interesting.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Warriors had brought back Draymond Green on a one-year, $27.7 million deal. One year. That means, in theory, the Warriors could be off Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler's money by next summer, giving them a clear path forward to rebuild.

If that's the direction the Warriors want to go in -- if they truly want to reset -- then technically, there's a world in which Boston has a chance to land Curry. A small chance, but a chance nonetheless.

The Celtics could send Paul George's contract (which would be an expiring deal by next summer) and some first-round picks to the Warriors in exchange for Curry. Curry, who would be 39 years old at that point.

Despite his age, if Curry still proved to be an All-NBA-level guy by that point (he still is right now), then a deal could be worth it. The combination of Curry, Tatum, and the Celtics' depth would be enough to compete with anyone in the East.

Now, let's take a step back. Step away from the evidence board. Take a look at all the strings clinging to all the potential pieces of evidence. Look at how many things would have to go perfectly right in order for the Celtics to actually trade for Curry.