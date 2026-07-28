Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.28.26 - Boutte stars again, Campbell showing improvement, Jacas' draft medicals

FOXBOROUGH — Practice No 4 is in the books; let's run down all you need to know, including stats, 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s, lineup adjustments and observations:

FOUR THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Kayshon Boutte stars again as offense makes some progress: The shell pads went on today ahead of an off day, so things ramped up a little bit more. Kayshon Boutte had the play of the day for the third straight real practice, a deep touchdown down the right side of the field from Drake Maye over Kevin Byard. Boutte had another touchdown, but it was whistled dead mid-play by Mike Vrabel. Boutte caught four passes today.

A.J. Brown was more involved today with three catches, with a couple of slants and one really nice hitch where he stopped and lost the cornerback.

The stuffed runs allowed were at a minimum today with the ability to be more aggressive with the block.