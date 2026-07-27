BSJ Live Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 07.28.2026

Happy official offseason! We have now entered the true dead period of the Summer. No more Summer League. No more big trades (probably...). No more draft or free agency.

We are staring ahead at two straight months of nothingness. But that also means it's the perfect time to get all your questions in! Jaylen Brown question? LeBron James? Jayson Tatum? Hit me with it all.

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- You may not agree with what I have to say. You may feel the exact opposite. But that doesn't mean the conversation has to turn nasty. Please don't enter the comments with the intent of being rude or disrespectful if you don't like my response.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 5:30 p.m.). I'll probably leave it open a bit longer into the night, because I know people will be getting home from work around then. But I'll answer the bulk of questions starting at 4:30 and then circle back later in the night. Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.