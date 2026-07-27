Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.27.26 - Some early thoughts on the team as Pats slow it way down

FOXBOROUGH — Practice No 3 is in the books; let's run down all you need to know, including roster thoughts through this point:

THREE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patriots slow things way down: After just two days with helmets on, the Patriots spent Monday going through a walkthrough without headwear — unless you count the numerous bucket hats, backward baseball caps, and a few pom-pom hats (it's July, Kayshon Boutte, not January). If this were a year ago, I would be making fun of the Patriots for another Mike Vrabel Camp Cake. But, they did go to the Super Bowl and had the best injury situation in the league, so he/they shut me up. I will, however, point out these are Vrabel's season starts, which still could be relevant:

2025: 1-2

2023: 1-2

2022: 1-2

2021: 1-1

2020: 5-0

2019: 1-2

2018: 1-1

Gabe Jacas reportedly has an injury waiver on his knee: Mike Reiss reported that Jacas' contract has an injury waiver for the first three seasons, which is highly unusual and a bit of a worry, considering the team traded up to get him in the second round. It doesn't mean the team is worried about the knee. It's probably still healing. The contract impasse was probably over the guaranteed money. Instead of Jacas having to give some back, the waiver builds in protection and probably got the deal over the hump.

Still, Vrabel wouldn't say Jacas will be ready for the season — but it did sound promising.

"Nothing is 100%," Vrabel said. "I don’t anticipate that whatsoever. I don’t. I am excited where he is at. I am excited that he wants to be here, he wants to get going, and he does not want to be on the field with the trainer, I will tell you that. He wants to get back out there, play ball and be the player that we drafted and wanted to be here."

TAKING ATTENDANCE

Physically unable to perform list: DE Harold Landry, TE CJ Dippre, ED Gabe Jacas

Non-football injury list: RB Terrell Jennings.

Red non-contact jerseys: QBs.

Returned to practice: FB Reggie Gilliam (unknown), TE Jack Westover (unknown).

Full participants: RT Morgan Moses.

Out: None.

Limited: None.

New injuries: None.

DRESS CODE

No helmets. T-shirt and shorts or sweats.

LENGTH OF PRACTICE

One hour.

WAY-TOO-EARLY ROSTER/TEAM THOUGHTS