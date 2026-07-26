Red Sox close homestand with 6-1 win over Blue Jays

The Red Sox couldn’t have asked for a much better response to Saturday’s frustrating loss.

One day after being one-hit in a complete-game shutout, Boston bounced back with an efficient 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, closing out a successful 8-2 homestand and securing its sixth consecutive series victory.

The Red Sox manufactured runs early before breaking the game open in the seventh, while Ranger Suarez returned from the injured list with four scoreless innings and Boston’s bullpen finished the job.

The win improved the Red Sox to 18-19 against American League East opponents and continued the club’s remarkable turnaround at home. After opening the season with a 12-25 record at Fenway Park, Boston has won 13 of its last 17 home games to climb within four games of .500.

Suarez looked as though he hadn’t missed a beat after sitting out three weeks.

The veteran left-hander allowed just four hits over four scoreless innings, striking out six without issuing a walk. He worked efficiently throughout, consistently pitching ahead in the count while flashing the smooth fielding that’s become a trademark.

Suarez tossed his fifth scoreless start of the season in his first outing since July 5. His nine strikeouts marked his fourth game with at least nine this season, one shy of his season-high 10.

His lone jam came in the fourth inning after Toronto put runners on the corners with two outs, but Suarez froze Kazuma Okamoto with a fastball to strand both runners.

Boston gave him an early lead by continuing to embrace the small-ball approach that has become a hallmark under interim manager Chad Tracy.

Andruw Monasterio opened the third with a single before Carlos Narváez dropped down a sacrifice bunt. After Masataka Yoshida moved Monasterio to third with a groundout, Ceddanne Rafaela lined an RBI single into right field for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox added two more runs an inning later. Willson Contreras walked, and Caleb Durbin singled before Romy González advanced both runners with another sacrifice bunt. Jarren Duran followed with a two-run single to center, extending Boston’s advantage to 3-0.

Duran continued his hot July, collecting his fourth game with at least three hits this season. Five of his 14 multi-RBI games and four of his 16 multi-hit performances have come this month.

The Red Sox weren’t finished manufacturing offense.

After Kevin Gausman exited, Duran singled and stole second before Monasterio walked to open the seventh. Narváez’s second sacrifice bunt of the afternoon moved both runners into scoring position, setting the stage for Jahmai Jones’ two-run pinch-hit double. Wilyer Abreu followed with an RBI double off the Green Monster to cap a three-run inning.

Abreu snapped an 0-for-20 hitless streak.

Jahmai Jones in the insurance biz! pic.twitter.com/B8BUE8XbXp — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2026

Jones delivered his 13th and 14th career pinch-hit RBI with a two-run double in the seventh inning. Six of his 14 career pinch-hit RBI have come this season.