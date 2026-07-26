Red Sox acquire Curtis Mead from Nationals for Connelly Early

The Red Sox are adding to their offense, acquiring infielder Curtis Mead from the Nationals in exchange for left-hander Connelly Early, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The one-for-one deal is expected to be finalized before Sunday’s game.

Early, who made 17 starts for Boston this season before landing on the injured list July 1 with left elbow inflammation, heads to Washington after posting a 3.44 ERA. He threw a one-inning bullpen session Friday and was expected to progress to a two-inning session before beginning a rehab assignment.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

In return, the Red Sox land one of the breakout hitters of 2026. Mead has primarily played third base this season while also seeing time at first and second, and according to sources, Boston has not yet settled on a defensive home for him. The club is evaluating how to deploy Mead alongside Caleb Durbin, who has indicated he’s willing to move to second base if needed.

“I’ve played second base my whole entire life,” Durbin said after the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. “Today, I’d probably be most comfortable playing at third base, just because that’s where I’ve taken ground balls all year, but it wouldn’t take long for me to get comfortable there.”

Curtis Mead this season:



.254 AVG | 17 2B | 17 HR | 48 RBI

.352 OBP | .500 SLG | .852 OPS | 134 wRC+



Mead is going to enjoy hitting in Fenway 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vfjphungDE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 26, 2026

The move represents chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s first addition ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. With the Red Sox winning 21 of their last 25 games to surge into contention, Boston dealt from its surplus of young starting pitching to address a lineup that has lacked consistent production. Breslow acknowledged last weekend that adding offense would be the club’s priority if it chose to buy.

Mead, who turns 26 in October, has revitalized his career after being acquired by Washington from the White Sox shortly after Opening Day. The former Rays top prospect is slashing .254/.352/.500 with 17 home runs, 17 doubles, 48 RBIs and an .856 OPS in 87 games this season.

Be that guy because you’re 💯 right. https://t.co/YfGadzN9dW — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) July 26, 2026