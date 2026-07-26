Giardi: Byard about business; plus, Campbell's offseason plan and a thought on PFF

FOXBOROUGH - This is Kevin Byard’s 11th NFL season. As someone who is closing in on their 33rd birthday (August 17th), you would understand if he didn’t particularly embrace this time of year, especially as a multi-time All-Pro (including last season). Sort of a “been there, done that” attitude, which a lot of veterans with his experience would agree with.

Instead, Byard is fully invested, be it in individual drills, team periods, or even times when he’s on the sidelines, away from the action. You can still spy him talking to members of the secondary. Why?

“This is crucial for me,” Byard told me. “And honestly, I look at the spring as well. I think just those reps are valuable. I've always been a high-rep guy, a guy that wants to be able to go out there and just see and feel different things. Now, obviously, I'm a little bit older, so maybe the muscle memory and things like that are a little bit better.

“But these reps are very valuable because, in my opinion, you always got to build from the ground up. So I can't depend on a first-team All-Pro last year, and just think I'm gonna walk out here and do it again. You have to start over from the beginning, taking those reps and not skipping any steps. … I always look at it as just valuable time. I'm always taking advantage of every day.”

Byard led the league in interceptions way back in 2017, then did it again last year. That’s like two different lifetimes in the NFL, and yet the veteran has made up for not having that top-end speed anymore with preparation, play recognition and by putting all those hundreds of thousands of reps to use. While we’re in the very early stages of camp, you understand why Mike Vrabel and company wanted a reunion, even if it might only be for one year.

NO REST

Much time has been spent dissecting and opining on the level of play the Patriots got from left tackle Will Campbell both pre- and post-injury, and whether he is the long-term answer at the position.

The team is certainly operating as if Campbell’s playoff performance was tied directly to his knee injury. It thus has maintained confidence in the player, even after taking another left tackle in round one of the 2026 draft (Caleb Lomu).

Campbell also got support from some of the best tackles in league history, with the likes of Andrew Whitworth and Terron Armstead coming to his defense publicly. He also got that support privately, spending time this offseason training with Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson, Bucs star Tristan Wirfs, and Bills tackle Dion Dawkins at Johnson’s facility. It was eye-opening.

“Just a ton of knowledge,” Campbell said. “I mean, I worked with a lot of guys who have been around a long time and done it at a high level for a long time. So, just anything that they could teach me that could help me, whether that's football or off the field or just training and just being around them in the same environment, I always want to put myself in the best position possible.”

Inquiring minds wanted to know exactly how that worked. I mean, would an in-division rival like Dawkins, who Campbell said he hadn’t met before these workouts, actually reveal tricks of the trade that could help him (I know a certain quarterback who would never…)

“I don't really know about tricks of the trade just because we're two completely different players and two completely different systems,” Campbell said. “But he’s done it at a high level for a long time in this league and plays for a good team. Whatever he can teach me that might translate to my game from his, I'm gonna take it.”