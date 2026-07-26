Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.26.26 - Tough day for Maye, offense as defensive stars shine taken at Gillette Stadium (Patriots)

(Paul Johnson for BSJ)

Patriots

Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.26.26 - Tough day for Maye, offense as defensive stars shine

By Greg A. Bedard

Jul 26, 20265 hours ago

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FOXBOROUGHPractice No 2 is in the books; let's run down all you need to know, including stats, lineup adjustments and observations:

THREE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tough day for the offense: The Patriots are far from running their normal multiple offense — it's all been outside zone runs and boots so far — so it's early days, but Sunday was not a good day for the offense and Drake Maye. The QB was just 6 of 12 and was picked off for the first time by Craig Woodson. A lot of his passes were high, including on the interception, when he overshot AJ Brown, who tipped it to Woodson. Maye's first pass of practice was a high buddy ball to Hunter Henry that would have gotten the TE killed during the game. Maye later had a high rollout pass to Eli Raridon. There were also multiple run stuffs — nine — allowed in the run game.

(Paul Johnson for BSJ)

But a good day for the defensive stars: A bad day for the offense usually means a good day for the defense, and that was certainly true. Woodson had the interception; Christian Gonzalez had a sensational pass breakup, showing off his speed coming across the field to break up the pass from Maye to Kayshon Boutte. And Carlton Davis had a pass breakup from Maye to Romeo Doubs, plus Davis came absolutely unblocked on a corner blitz. Additionally, Milton Williams had a batted pass at the line.

Kayshon Boutte making a statement: There aren't many candidates, but the offensive MVP through two days has been

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