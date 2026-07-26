Bedard: Patriots Practice Report 07.26.26 - Tough day for Maye, offense as defensive stars shine

Tough day for the offense: The Patriots are far from running their normal multiple offense — it's all been outside zone runs and boots so far — so it's early days, but Sunday was not a good day for the offense and Drake Maye. The QB was just 6 of 12 and was picked off for the first time by Craig Woodson. A lot of his passes were high, including on the interception, when he overshot AJ Brown, who tipped it to Woodson. Maye's first pass of practice was a high buddy ball to Hunter Henry that would have gotten the TE killed during the game. Maye later had a high rollout pass to Eli Raridon. There were also multiple run stuffs — nine — allowed in the run game.