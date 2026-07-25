Anthony Seigler, Romy Gonzalez lift Red Sox past Blue Jays in series opener

After seeing their franchise-record-tying 15-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night, the Red Sox returned from Thursday’s off day with a 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays in Friday night’s series opener at Fenway Park.

Anthony Seigler turned in the best performance of his young major league career, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. After Toronto erased a four-run deficit late, Romy González delivered the decisive blow with a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth inning.

The victory improved Boston to 53-49 and marked its 21st win in the last 24 games dating back to June 25. The Red Sox also improved to an MLB-best 16-2 in July and moved into the second American League Wild Card spot following Cleveland’s loss to Tampa Bay.

A round of applause for Seigler. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NVkmlw3Jhh — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2026

Willson Contreras endured an eventful first two innings. He dove headfirst into first base to beat out a softly hit ground ball, slid awkwardly into second on a stolen-base attempt and later lost his footing while ranging to his right on a ground ball instead of covering first base. Though he appeared to be in discomfort after the stolen base, Contreras remained in the game after being checked by the training staff.

“He’s OK,” interim manager Chad Tracy said postgame. “They’ll check on him but he’s OK.”

Patrick Sandoval also had to battle through early trouble.

The left-hander committed a throwing error and walked two to load the bases with two outs in the first inning before striking out Davis Schneider to escape the jam.

Boston immediately capitalized in the first inning.

Seigler opened the bottom of the first by crushing the first leadoff home run of his career into the right-field seats for a 1-0 lead.

After leading off the third with a single, Seigler scored moments later when Ceddanne Rafaela lined a two-run homer off the top of the Green Monster. The drive was briefly reviewed before being upheld, extending Boston’s lead to 3-0.

Rafaela has hit safely in 16 of his 18 games in July, including multiple hits in seven of those contests, batting .291 with an .811 OPS in that span.

Ceddanne leaves the yard! pic.twitter.com/RJCumWquP6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2026

Sandoval settled in after the opening inning and finished with 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three.

It was his first scoreless outing with at least four innings pitching since May 2024.

After throwing 44 pitches over the first two innings, he needed just 19 combined pitches in the third and fourth before Tracy turned to Tyron Guerrero with two runners in scoring position in the fifth. Guerrero retired Alejandro Kirk on a fly ball to preserve Sandoval’s scoreless outing.

The Red Sox appeared to take control in the sixth.

After loading the bases with one out, Andruw Monasterio lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 4-0. Boston had an opportunity to add more, but Nathan Lukes threw out Caleb Durbin at the plate on Connor Wong’s single to end the inning.

OKAMOTO SAN!



NUMBER 23 - THE MOST BY A JAPANESE-BORN ROOKIE! pic.twitter.com/lIKeAspOFb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 25, 2026