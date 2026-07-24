Red Sox Notes: Franklin Arias promoted to Triple-A; Zach Neto, Shea Langeliers headline trade rumors

The Red Sox are promoting their No. 1 prospect, Franklin Arias, to Triple-A Worcester, according to Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Tommy Cassell.

The 20-year-old shortstop earns the promotion after slashing .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs, 90 hits, 50 runs scored, 52 RBI, 37 walks and just 46 strikeouts in 75 games for Double-A Portland. He also represented the organization in last week’s MLB All-Star Futures Game.

With the move, Arias becomes just the fourth Red Sox position player in the last 50 years to reach Triple-A before turning 21, joining Roman Anthony, Xander Bogaerts and Glenn Hoffman.

Known more for his advanced hit tool than his power entering the season, Arias has taken a significant step forward offensively. After totaling 18 home runs over his first three professional seasons, he surpassed that mark with his 19th homer of the year in Portland’s 3-2 victory over Binghamton before his promotion.

At the time of his departure, Arias ranked among the Eastern League leaders in nearly every major offensive category. He led the league with a .994 OPS, ranked second in batting average (.318) and slugging percentage (.587), third in both home runs (19) and on-base percentage (.407), and fourth in hits (90).

Franklin Arias in his first 3 pro seasons, combined: 18 HR

Franklin Arias in 2026 for the @PortlandSeaDogs: 19 HR!



MLB's No. 7 prospect leads all @RedSox Minor Leaguers in roundtrippers this year: pic.twitter.com/ePGjhQmON6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2026

His breakout campaign began early. Arias earned Eastern League Player of the Month honors in April after batting .375/.432/.764 with a 1.196 OPS and eight home runs. He later started at second base for the American League in the All-Star Futures Game and drove in the game’s first run in the AL’s victory.

Boston signed Arias out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2023, and he has climbed the organizational ladder quickly ever since. He hit .350 in 37 games during his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League before posting an .896 OPS across the Florida Complex League and Single-A Salem in 2024. Last season, he collected 133 hits while batting .287 with 66 RBIs and 62 runs scored over 116 games across three levels.

Baseball America grades Arias’ hit and field tools at 60, with a 55-grade arm, 40-grade power and 40-grade speed. Scouts believe his advanced instincts, reliable hands and polished defensive actions give him the tools to develop into an everyday major league shortstop, while continued power development could elevate his overall ceiling.

Jul 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first for the out against Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Zach Neto be the Right Fit for the Red Sox?

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, with clubs having until Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET to make deals.

Just a month ago, the Red Sox appeared destined to be sellers. Instead, Boston enters deadline week firmly in the postseason picture, sitting 6 1/2 games behind the Rays in the American League East and two games ahead of the Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot.

With the club expected to buy, adding another right-handed bat to lengthen the lineup remains one of the organization’s top priorities.

One name that continues to surface is Angels shortstop Zach Neto.