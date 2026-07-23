According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Boston Celtics have signed Jordan Walsh to a new three-year, $15 million contract extension. Boston will pick up his $2.4 million team option and tack three extra years onto the deal.

However, an update from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype provided a bit more clarity on the contract's details. Scotto noted that the deal is actually worth roughly $16 million, the first two years are fully guaranteed, and the final year is a team option.

Walsh's new deal continues a summer of extensions for the Celtics. They have already locked up Ron Harper Jr. on a four-year deal worth around $13.7 million, and Neemias Queta inked a four-year, $56 million deal to remain in Boston.

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Had it not been for the Jaylen Brown trade, this would have been the summer of Brad Stevens. He's been an absolute mastermind negotiating these contracts. Queta is going to be making around $14 million a year, Walsh is at just over $5 million a year, and Harper will make just over $3.4 million a year. All of those numbers are phenomenal value for Boston.

Even the Brown trade has a chance to pan out well for the Celtics. Regardless, Stevens' work getting these three extensions done before the start of next season has been masterful. Only Payton Pritchard is left. That is, if he wanted to sign a deal up to three years, $67 million, before October 1. If Stevens could get that deal across the finish line, it would cement his extensions Master Class.

Outside of the numbers themselves, what does this Walsh extension mean for the Celtics? They still have a glut of wings and forwards that need developmental minutes. Walsh, Harper, Hugo Gonzalez, and Baylor Scheierman all deserve playing time next year. And that's without even factoring in Jayson Tatum, Paul George, and Sam Hauser minutes.