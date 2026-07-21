UPDATE:

The Patriots placed DE Harold Landry and TE CJ Dippre on the active PUP list, while RB Terrell Jennings is on the NFI list to start camp.

Not a huge surprise on Landry, since he didn't participate in the offseason practices. Plus, veterans are given a wide berth by Mike Vrabel. Dippre tweaked something during the practices, but that's disappointing considering the Patriots are already without Julian Hill. It may speed up the process for them to add another TE immediately. Jennings likely injured himself away from the facility.

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Let's reset the roster a bit as the Patriots' first training camp approaches on Saturday — and, by the way, the first padded practice won't be until Thursday, which is when camp truly starts — by ranking the position groups from a confidence perspective, most to least. But first, a small update on second-round pick Gabe Jacas.

Patriots rookies reported to the facility today, but Jacas did not because he remains unsigned. He's the final second-round pick waiting to sign his deal, and only first-round QBs Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson remain ahead of him.